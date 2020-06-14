26 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
831 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,176
807 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,223
1000 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:56am
Rancho Conejo
4 Units Available
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2390 Pleasant Way - 1
2390 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
722 sqft
*** Move In Special $500 off *** This quaint 1 bedroom condo features indoor and outdoor living with balcony access from both the living room and bedroom. Temperate California weather makes this cozy space a pleasure to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
221 Oakleaf Drive
221 Oak Leaf Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
759 sqft
undefined
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Oaks
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
West Simi Valley
5 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
649 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Results within 5 miles of Thousand Oaks
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
805 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Simi Valley Town Center
34 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
680 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South End
15 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
877 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
6 Units Available
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
745 sqft
This community offers residents an onsite pool, playground, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Turnpike Square is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morrison Estates
1 Unit Available
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
rooms for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 Looking for housemates for our big amazing house in Agoura Hills! The 3 available rooms are good size (11' x 12.5') with large windows and great sunlight! Furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4317 Sand Canyon Road
4317 Sand Canyon Road, Ventura County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1100 sqft
1 bedroom guest house in Somis! - This property is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with air conditioning and a large 1 car garage. It is single level and has a spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and a built in bookshelf.
Results within 10 miles of Thousand Oaks
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Malibu Canyon Apartments
54 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
575 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
15 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
720 sqft
A resort-like community near Highway 101 and the ocean. Recently renovated apartments feature new appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, and business center. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
East Simi Valley
12 Units Available
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
613 sqft
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,967
695 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
30 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
758 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.

June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Thousand Oaks rents declined significantly over the past month

Thousand Oaks rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thousand Oaks stand at $2,048 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,704 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Thousand Oaks' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Thousand Oaks over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in California for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Thousand Oaks to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thousand Oaks

    As rents have fallen significantly in Thousand Oaks, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thousand Oaks is less affordable for renters.

    • Thousand Oaks' median two-bedroom rent of $2,704 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% decline in Thousand Oaks.
    • While rents in Thousand Oaks fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thousand Oaks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Thousand Oaks is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

