/
/
/
westlake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
171 Apartments for rent in Westlake, Thousand Oaks, CA
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 Winston Court
1033 Winston Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1780 sqft
Remodeled 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME in Westlake Village! - If you love quiet cul-de-sacs, you will love this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home in the desirable Village Homes neighborhood of Westlake Village! This home features brand new
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1538 Folkestone Terrace
1538 Folkstone Terrace Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
2449 sqft
Beautiful Westlake Village Home with Pool and Mountain views - 5 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom Pool Home Located In Prime Location Of Southshore Hills. Great Curb Appeal With Beautiful Landscaping In Both Front & Back Yards.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2323 Silver Spring Drive
2323 Silver Spring Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3128 sqft
Great and desirable location. A large 2-story pool home in the heart of Westlake Village. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded Bosch stainless steel dishwasher and gas range, eat-in breakfast area, plenty of cabinets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2402 Pleasant Way Unit G
2402 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
907 sqft
Camelot Community Downstairs 2 Bedroom Condo, Thousand Oaks, CA - Cute downstairs condo unit in the popular Camelot community in Thousand Oaks. This home is well maintained with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2414 PLEASANT WAY #H
2414 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1113 sqft
3BR Upstairs Condo Near The Lakes Shopping Center - Desirable upstairs 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Balcony off of the living area and master bedroom. Pergo floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms. Interior laundry room. Detached carport parking.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1202 S Westlake Boulevard
1202 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...LAKEFRONT 2-story townhome located in the prestigious Westlake Bay in Westlake Village,CA.
1 of 40
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1313 Woodlow Court
1313 Woodlow Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,950
4004 sqft
Newly remodeled luxurious house located on a prestigious cul-de-sac street in Westlake Village close to the Lake. Absolutely stunning entryway and staircase will amaze even the most seasoned buyer.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1164 Galesmore Court
1164 Galesmore Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2490 sqft
Gorgeous entertainer's home located in a great cul-de-sac in the Heart of Westlake Village. Featuring a wrought iron gate at entry, beautiful mission door, private porch and backyard, spacious porch with slate tiles and much more.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
894 Evenstar Avenue
894 Evenstar Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2396 sqft
I have a feeling your going to fall in love with this beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood of Westlake Village. Vaulted ceilings, light and bright kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops. Oversized laundry room.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2297 Waterby Street
2297 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2227 sqft
Highly sought after Village Homes location! - Highly sought after Village Homes location! The home has newer wood-like flooring throughout, refinished bathrooms, scrapped ceilings and newer paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Westlake
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
6 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
888 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
279 Erbes Road
279 Erbes Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic floorplan in the heart of Thousand Oaks. Light and bright 1 bedroom beauty with direct access garage. Living room with fireplace and slider to private patio. New paint and stove. End unit tucked away from street.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
86 Maegan Place
86 Maegan Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Stunning condo completely remodeled from top to bottom!3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with open floorpan.Great end unit w/fantastic views & incredible lighting.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2544 Kirsten Lee Drive
2544 Kirsten Lee Drive, Westlake Village, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,200
4258 sqft
undefined
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2095 Trentham Road
2095 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
9200 sqft
The finest real estate realizes the magic that lives in all of us, and that's what this gorgeous estate exudes.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3825 Charthouse Circle
3825 Charthouse Circle, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2222 sqft
undefined
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
142 Jeranios Court
142 Jeranios Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1361 sqft
Immaculate, upgraded townhome in central Thousand Oaks, near Civic Arts Plaza, The Lakes, and Gardens of the World. Easy access to 23 or 101 Fwy. This kitchen is a chef's dream! Custom cabinets with pull-outs and built-ins.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
268 Lake Sherwood Drive
268 Lake Sherwood Drive, Lake Sherwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1407 sqft
It is hard to believe you can live in the Lake Sherwood area for $3700/mo, but it is true! This bright & highly updated gingerbread cottage style property features the following: A spacious family room w/ a stone accented fireplace.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAWestlake Village, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CAMalibu, CACalabasas, CATopanga, CA