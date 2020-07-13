All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like Sofi Thousand Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
Sofi Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Sofi Thousand Oaks

491 W Gainsborough Rd · (805) 253-1348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive Up to One Month FREE!* *Applies to select apartment homes and is based on approved credit.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Central Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 523104 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,221

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 485104 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 481102 · Avail. now

$2,247

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 519201 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,286

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 495302 · Avail. now

$2,720

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Unit 495106 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,743

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi Thousand Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
internet access
online portal
Sofi Thousand Oaks?

Your new home is waiting for you at Sofi Thousand Oaks, CA. Nestled in the foothills along one of the city’s many sprawling and green picturesque open spaces, our luxury apartment community boasts serene views of rolling hills and high-end amenities.

Here, your relaxation is our top priority. Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool. Nap on the tanning deck in one of our luxurious poolside cabanas. Unwind after work in our soothing hot tub or work the grill in our family-friendly barbecue and picnic area. Your new community has all the resort-inspired amenities you need to relax in style.

At Sofi Thousand Oaks, the sky’s the limit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $800 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 Deposit Per Pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Weight Limit: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 assigned spot), additional parking is first come, first serve. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage closet in parking garage: included in lease; Storage unit (sizes vary): $40-$60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sofi Thousand Oaks have any available units?
Sofi Thousand Oaks has 9 units available starting at $2,221 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does Sofi Thousand Oaks have?
Some of Sofi Thousand Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi Thousand Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi Thousand Oaks is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive Up to One Month FREE!* *Applies to select apartment homes and is based on approved credit.
Is Sofi Thousand Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi Thousand Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Sofi Thousand Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Sofi Thousand Oaks offers parking.
Does Sofi Thousand Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sofi Thousand Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi Thousand Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Sofi Thousand Oaks has a pool.
Does Sofi Thousand Oaks have accessible units?
No, Sofi Thousand Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Sofi Thousand Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi Thousand Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sofi Thousand Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity