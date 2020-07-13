Sofi Thousand Oaks?

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $800 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 Deposit Per Pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Weight Limit: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 assigned spot), additional parking is first come, first serve. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage closet in parking garage: included in lease; Storage unit (sizes vary): $40-$60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.