Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub elevator garage 24hr maintenance clubhouse internet access online portal

Your new home is waiting for you at Sofi Thousand Oaks, CA. Nestled in the foothills along one of the city’s many sprawling and green picturesque open spaces, our luxury apartment community boasts serene views of rolling hills and high-end amenities.



Here, your relaxation is our top priority. Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool. Nap on the tanning deck in one of our luxurious poolside cabanas. Unwind after work in our soothing hot tub or work the grill in our family-friendly barbecue and picnic area. Your new community has all the resort-inspired amenities you need to relax in style.



At Sofi Thousand Oaks, the sky’s the limit.