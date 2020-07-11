Apartment List
/
CA
/
thousand oaks
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:48 AM

80 Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
7 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arrive Thousand Oaks offers a mix of quality, tranquility, and luxury. Nestled in the foothills of Thousand Oaks, the grounds feature expansive green grass and mature trees, providing a peaceful, serene living environment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
8 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
9 Units Available
North Ranch
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,023
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
978 Blue Mountain Cir
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,497
2372 sqft
Exacutive townhome in prestigious Westlake Village - Property Id: 304923 VIRTUALTOUR:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qz0_xJ4ydq4 Executive townhome ideally located in a prime location of Westlake village.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
77 N Conejo School Road
77 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1160 sqft
2+2 THOUSAND OAKS - BRAND NEW LUXURY COMMUNITY! - Located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, 77 North is a prestigious 40-unit luxury apartment community featuring sweeping mountain views with dining, shopping, and entertainment all just steps from your

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Thousand Oaks
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16
351 Chestnut Hill Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
609 sqft
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 Available 08/01/20 55+ community, gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath studio - 55+ community, studio unit completely remodeled from top to bottom! This is a ground floor unit, with 1 assigned carport parking space close by.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
87 Jensen Court
87 Jensen Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
1996 sqft
Built in 2017, no expense spared. Green living, smart amenities, corner unit, Modern Mediterranean style townhome w/ stunning views located in the heart of T.O. Spacious living room looks out to the beautiful landscape.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
86 Maegan Place
86 Maegan Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Stunning condo completely remodeled from top to bottom!3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with open floorpan.Great end unit w/fantastic views & incredible lighting.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
142 Jeranios Court
142 Jeranios Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1361 sqft
Immaculate, upgraded townhome in central Thousand Oaks, near Civic Arts Plaza, The Lakes, and Gardens of the World. Easy access to 23 or 101 Fwy. This kitchen is a chef's dream! Custom cabinets with pull-outs and built-ins.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lang Ranch
3146 Foxtail Court
3146 Foxtail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1929 sqft
This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs.

1 of 27

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Newbury Park
177 Heather Ridge Avenue
177 Heather Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1321 sqft
Adorable 3 BED/2 BATH Home in Newbury Park! - Centrally located in Newbury Park, this adorable three bedroom/two bath single story townhome is available for you! With an open floor plan, this home features dark wood floors, freshly painted walls

1 of 17

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2402 Pleasant Way Unit G
2402 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
907 sqft
Camelot Community Downstairs 2 Bedroom Condo, Thousand Oaks, CA - Cute downstairs condo unit in the popular Camelot community in Thousand Oaks. This home is well maintained with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Los Robles
253 Green Moor Place
253 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1199 sqft
Charming, well-maintained, end unit overlooking manicured green lawn area. located in the well-maintained, quiet Los Robles Town Home community of Thousand Oak. Must see to appreciate this roomy almost 1200 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2414 PLEASANT WAY #H
2414 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1113 sqft
3BR Upstairs Condo Near The Lakes Shopping Center - Desirable upstairs 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Balcony off of the living area and master bedroom. Pergo floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms. Interior laundry room. Detached carport parking.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
1708 Royal St George Drive
1708 Royal Saint George Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2196 sqft
Beautifully updated single story North Ranch home on a cul de sac street in the Ben Johnson Fairway community. The home features gorgeous wood and polished limestone flooring, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces and a covered garden atrium.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1202 S Westlake Boulevard
1202 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...LAKEFRONT 2-story townhome located in the prestigious Westlake Bay in Westlake Village,CA.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
80 Dovetail Court
80 Dovetail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1712 sqft
Newly remodeled single story pool home on a large corner lot located in quiet neighborhood of Thousand Oaks.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Conejo
612 Artisan Road
612 Artisan Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1662 sqft
Available NOW! Beautifully upgraded rental...
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Oaks
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
13 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.

July 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Thousand Oaks rents increased moderately over the past month

Thousand Oaks rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down significantly by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thousand Oaks stand at $2,055 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,712 for a two-bedroom. Thousand Oaks' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Thousand Oaks over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in California for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thousand Oaks

    As rents have fallen significantly in Thousand Oaks, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thousand Oaks is less affordable for renters.

    • Thousand Oaks' median two-bedroom rent of $2,712 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Thousand Oaks fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thousand Oaks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Thousand Oaks is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThousand Oaks 3 BedroomsThousand Oaks Apartments under $2,000Thousand Oaks Apartments with Balcony
    Thousand Oaks Apartments with GarageThousand Oaks Apartments with GymThousand Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThousand Oaks Apartments with ParkingThousand Oaks Apartments with PoolThousand Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Thousand Oaks Cheap PlacesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsThousand Oaks Furnished ApartmentsThousand Oaks Luxury PlacesThousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
    Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
    Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
    Lang RanchWestlake
    Rancho Conejo

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
    College of the Canyons