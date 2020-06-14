Apartment List
/
CA
/
thousand oaks
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2329 Waterby Street
2329 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1780 sqft
Important - Read the Details!Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westlake Village. All personal property to remain on property. Lovely family room with fireplace, open kitchen and additional formal living space, plus a nice sun room.
Results within 5 miles of Thousand Oaks
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morrison Estates
1 Unit Available
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
rooms for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 Looking for housemates for our big amazing house in Agoura Hills! The 3 available rooms are good size (11' x 12.5') with large windows and great sunlight! Furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
2442 Swanfield Court
2442 Swanfield Court, Lake Sherwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3140 sqft
Available April 1st and could be Furnished. Pristine All redone Trentwood townhouse inside guard gated Lake Sherwood. View side of the street with killer views to the club, lake and surrounding mountains! All new French Oak wood flooring throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Thousand Oaks
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
46 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
6055 Maury Avenue
6055 Maury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2622 sqft
Stunning FURNISHED home near the Valley Circle Estates available for rent! This two story gem is located in prime Woodland Hills location just west of Valley Circle.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2306 Alscot Avenue
2306 Alscot Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1128 sqft
Important - Please read the details!This is a 1 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home for rent. Landlord is offering their fully furnished home for rent while they travel abroad for approximately 1 year.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
29500 Heathercliff
29500 Heathercliff Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunsets galore! Welcome to this gorgeous contemporary Malibu beach home. It is fully furnished, completely rebuilt, and extensively remodeled, with modern and custom features.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
26046 Mulholland
26046 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3219 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3020 sqft
Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home in Woodland Hills, adjacent to Hidden Hills/Calabasas. Available fully furnished, call for more details.

1 of 36

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
7443 Westcliff Dr
7443 Westcliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
3082 sqft
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED 5 BR 4 BA Monte Vista Pool and View house - This house has it all for the discriminating taste, nicely decorated highly desirable floor plan, Hardwood and Stone floors, Custom Shutters and window coverings Floor to ceiling

June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Thousand Oaks rents declined significantly over the past month

Thousand Oaks rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thousand Oaks stand at $2,048 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,704 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Thousand Oaks' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Thousand Oaks over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in California for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Thousand Oaks to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thousand Oaks

    As rents have fallen significantly in Thousand Oaks, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thousand Oaks is less affordable for renters.

    • Thousand Oaks' median two-bedroom rent of $2,704 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% decline in Thousand Oaks.
    • While rents in Thousand Oaks fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thousand Oaks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Thousand Oaks is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThousand Oaks 3 BedroomsThousand Oaks Apartments under $2,000Thousand Oaks Apartments with Balcony
    Thousand Oaks Apartments with GarageThousand Oaks Apartments with GymThousand Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThousand Oaks Apartments with ParkingThousand Oaks Apartments with PoolThousand Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Thousand Oaks Cheap PlacesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsThousand Oaks Furnished ApartmentsThousand Oaks Luxury PlacesThousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
    Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
    Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
    Lang RanchWestlake
    Rancho Conejo

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
    College of the Canyons