Apartment List
/
CA
/
thousand oaks
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:29 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Thousand Oaks renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
788 Tennis Club Lane
788 Tennis Club Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1051 sqft
Elegant 2+2 Condo in Thousand Oaks - This Condo is an adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom town home with upgrades including java cabinetry throughout, granite counters, black appliances and upgraded flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
91 Magellan Street
91 Magellan Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2452 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR + 2.5 BA, approx.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
77 N Conejo School Road
77 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Brand New Luxury Apartments in the heart of Downtown Thousand Oaks! The ultimate lifestyle with superlative amenities and features. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, single-story apartments with washer & dryers in each unit.

1 of 29

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
Dos Vientos
1 Unit Available
144 Via Katrina
144 via Katrina, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1597 sqft
Stunning Aldea Townhome in Dos Vientos, features an open floor plan with spacious living areas, high ceilings and lots of natural light. You'll be greeted by the gorgeous wood flooring, an open living room with fire place and formal dining room area.

1 of 28

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
221 Oakleaf Drive #203
221 Oakleaf Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1147 sqft
Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas - Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas. This is a restricted to 55 years plus Adult Community.
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Oaks
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
West Simi Valley
7 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
2105 Marshbrook Road
2105 Marsh Brook Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
6099 sqft
Located within the guard gates of Lake Sherwood & set amidst soaring trees, this sophisticated residence affords an impressive level of privacy on 1.22 flat acres. A winding drive creates a dramatic arrival to this spacious, single story home.
Results within 5 miles of Thousand Oaks
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,368
1245 sqft
Just eight minutes from Downtown Camarillo and the 101 Freeway, and a short drive to beaches. Quiet community with dog park, basketball court and pools. Spacious units and a variety of floor plans.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Simi Valley Town Center
36 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South End
15 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents an onsite pool, playground, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Turnpike Square is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1726 Monte Vista Drive
1726 Monte Vista Drive, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1244 sqft
Clean Townhouse at Del Prado - Great Central Location! - Enjoy living in this meticulously clean and peaceful home with two outdoor spaces.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3395 SHADETREE WAY
3395 Shadetree Way, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1920 sqft
3 BED /2.5 BATH Condo at Village at the Park - Upgraded end unit in the master-planned community Village at the Park.
City Guide for Thousand Oaks, CA

Rio de Janeiro. Boca Raton, Florida. Florence, Italy. Deadhorse, Alaska. Thousand Oaks, California. There are some cities that you just know (even before stepping foot within their boundaries or seeing a photograph) are going to be absolutely freaking gorgeous. And you – you lucky, lucky dog – are getting ready to call one of them your home (no, not Deadhorse!). Thousand Oaks, California (or “T.O.,” as you will soon come to know it) is nestled at the feet of the majestic Santa Monica Mountain...

Having trouble with Craigslist Thousand Oaks? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Thousand Oaks, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Thousand Oaks renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThousand Oaks 3 BedroomsThousand Oaks Apartments under $2,000Thousand Oaks Apartments with Balcony
Thousand Oaks Apartments with GarageThousand Oaks Apartments with GymThousand Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThousand Oaks Apartments with ParkingThousand Oaks Apartments with PoolThousand Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Thousand Oaks Cheap PlacesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsThousand Oaks Furnished ApartmentsThousand Oaks Luxury PlacesThousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons