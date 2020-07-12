Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool dogs allowed cats allowed courtyard 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub package receiving pet friendly

Located in Ventura County, California, eaves Thousand Oaks Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with beautiful French countryside architecture and large floor plans and gourmet kitchens. Each apartment features a desirable corner location, an individual washer and dryer, and expansive private balcony. The eaves Thousand Oaks community includes lush abundant tree cover, gorgeous mountain views, a large sparkling pool with sundeck, and convenient access to the 101 and 23 freeways.