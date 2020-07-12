All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

eaves Thousand Oaks

351 Hodencamp Rd · (239) 842-9220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 363-139 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 319-080 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 295-055 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 271-017 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,436

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit 271-019 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit 279-028 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,643

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Thousand Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
pet friendly
Located in Ventura County, California, eaves Thousand Oaks Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with beautiful French countryside architecture and large floor plans and gourmet kitchens. Each apartment features a desirable corner location, an individual washer and dryer, and expansive private balcony. The eaves Thousand Oaks community includes lush abundant tree cover, gorgeous mountain views, a large sparkling pool with sundeck, and convenient access to the 101 and 23 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12, 24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, Ferrets Snakes, Rabbits, Livestock, Reptiles
Parking Details: Surface Parking Lot: include in lease (first come, first serve), Covered parking: $50/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does eaves Thousand Oaks have any available units?
eaves Thousand Oaks has 8 units available starting at $2,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does eaves Thousand Oaks have?
Some of eaves Thousand Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Thousand Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Thousand Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves Thousand Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Thousand Oaks is pet friendly.
Does eaves Thousand Oaks offer parking?
Yes, eaves Thousand Oaks offers parking.
Does eaves Thousand Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, eaves Thousand Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Thousand Oaks have a pool?
Yes, eaves Thousand Oaks has a pool.
Does eaves Thousand Oaks have accessible units?
No, eaves Thousand Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Thousand Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Thousand Oaks has units with dishwashers.
