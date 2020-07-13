Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

147 Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
6 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:55am
4 Units Available
Rancho Conejo
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,725
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
North Ranch
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,221
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1033 Winston Court
1033 Winston Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1780 sqft
Remodeled 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME in Westlake Village! - If you love quiet cul-de-sacs, you will love this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home in the desirable Village Homes neighborhood of Westlake Village! This home features brand new

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
4655 Tam Oshanter Drive
4655 Tam Oshanter Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
2458 sqft
Fantastic location in North Ranch by golf course & beautiful park. Gorgeous area of upscale homes, lush landscaping & mountain views.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lang Ranch
2650 Wordsworth Court
2650 Wordsworth Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,450
2745 sqft
Updated Brock Collection home on a wonderful cul-de-sac, backing to open space and convenient to the much sought after & award winning Lang Ranch Elementary.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Los Robles
272 Green Moor Pl
272 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1421 sqft
Los Robles Townhomes -This is a large 3 bedroom 2 Â½ bath condo with interior laundry room, a single car garage with one assigned parking space, fenced in back patio, access to pool and clubhouse.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1538 Folkestone Terrace
1538 Folkstone Terrace Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
2449 sqft
Beautiful Westlake Village Home with Pool and Mountain views - 5 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom Pool Home Located In Prime Location Of Southshore Hills. Great Curb Appeal With Beautiful Landscaping In Both Front & Back Yards.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Thousand Oaks
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16
351 Chestnut Hill Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
609 sqft
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 Available 08/01/20 55+ community, gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath studio - 55+ community, studio unit completely remodeled from top to bottom! This is a ground floor unit, with 1 assigned carport parking space close by.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
5580 Eagle Point Circle
5580 Eagle Point Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2733 sqft
Remodeled beautiful home in the heart of Westlake Village. Quiet location next to award winning schools and close to shopping and the freeway. The large inviting pool in the back yard adds to the desirability of this home.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
86 Maegan Place
86 Maegan Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Stunning condo completely remodeled from top to bottom!3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with open floorpan.Great end unit w/fantastic views & incredible lighting.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
219 MCAFEE COURT
219 Mcafee Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1143 sqft
219 MCAFEE COURT Available 07/14/20 First Level 3Bed / 2Bath Condo Near CAL LUTHERAN - Great location for Cal Lutheran Students and near Wildwood park area. Lovely 3bed 2bath condo.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lang Ranch
2748 Stonecutter Street
2748 Stonecutter Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2230 sqft
undefined

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2323 Silver Spring Drive
2323 Silver Spring Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3128 sqft
Great and desirable location. A large 2-story pool home in the heart of Westlake Village. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded Bosch stainless steel dishwasher and gas range, eat-in breakfast area, plenty of cabinets.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
Lang Ranch
1716 Tiburon Ct.
1716 Tiburon Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1152 sqft
This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
1067 Terrace Hill Circle
1067 Terrace Hill Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1956 sqft
Located in Fantastic North Ranch community behind gates - Kensington Park! Beautiful Two story end unit townhome surrounded by lush, mature landscaping on a Cul-De-Sac street.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Newbury Park
536 Cayo Grande Court
536 Cayo Grande Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
1996 sqft
This upgraded 4+loft+2.

July 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Thousand Oaks rents increased moderately over the past month

Thousand Oaks rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down significantly by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thousand Oaks stand at $2,055 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,712 for a two-bedroom. Thousand Oaks' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Thousand Oaks over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in California for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thousand Oaks

    As rents have fallen significantly in Thousand Oaks, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thousand Oaks is less affordable for renters.

    • Thousand Oaks' median two-bedroom rent of $2,712 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Thousand Oaks fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thousand Oaks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Thousand Oaks is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

