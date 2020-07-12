/
153 Apartments for rent in Lang Ranch, Thousand Oaks, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Wordsworth Court
2650 Wordsworth Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,450
2745 sqft
Updated Brock Collection home on a wonderful cul-de-sac, backing to open space and convenient to the much sought after & award winning Lang Ranch Elementary.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2748 Stonecutter Street
2748 Stonecutter Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2230 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1716 Tiburon Ct.
1716 Tiburon Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1152 sqft
This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3146 Foxtail Court
3146 Foxtail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1929 sqft
This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2621 Dorado Court
2621 Dorado Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1870 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2594 Ridgebrook Place
2594 Ridgebrook Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2021 sqft
Beautiful 4BD 2.5BA pool home in the highly sought-after Symphony tract in the desired Lang Ranch School area.
Results within 1 mile of Lang Ranch
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2629 CALLE MANZANO
2629 Calle Manzano, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1140 sqft
Wonderfully Updated Single Story in Thousand Oaks With a Pool - Wonderfully updated single story in Thousand Oaks with a pool.
Results within 5 miles of Lang Ranch
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
3 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
6 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,221
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 Winston Court
1033 Winston Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1780 sqft
Remodeled 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME in Westlake Village! - If you love quiet cul-de-sacs, you will love this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home in the desirable Village Homes neighborhood of Westlake Village! This home features brand new
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5777 Tanner Ridge
5777 Tanner Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1949 sqft
5777 Tanner Ridge Available 08/01/20 Two-Story North Ranch Townhome - Look forward to coming home to this two-story North Ranch townhome with simply oak trees beyond the property line in back.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4655 Tam Oshanter Drive
4655 Tam Oshanter Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
2458 sqft
Fantastic location in North Ranch by golf course & beautiful park. Gorgeous area of upscale homes, lush landscaping & mountain views.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
928 Bethel Court
928 Bethel Court, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1779 sqft
Simi Valley Two-Story Home - Let's Go Swimming! Come see this contemporary two-story home which is nestled at the end of a cul-du-sac. A three car garage allows for easy parking. The backyard features a pool, patio area, and grassy area.
