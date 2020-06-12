70 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1063 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North Ranch
6 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
788 Tennis Club Lane
788 Tennis Club Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1051 sqft
Elegant 2+2 Condo in Thousand Oaks - This Condo is an adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom town home with upgrades including java cabinetry throughout, granite counters, black appliances and upgraded flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Los Robles
1 Unit Available
269 Green Lea Place
269 Green Lea Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1199 sqft
undefined

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
77 N Conejo School Road
77 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Brand New Luxury Apartments in the heart of Downtown Thousand Oaks! The ultimate lifestyle with superlative amenities and features. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, single-story apartments with washer & dryers in each unit.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1300 Lakewood Court
1300 Lakewood Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1144 sqft
Highly upgraded Northshore Home is a must see. Everything done to the nines; Venetian Plaster walls and tile flooring greet you into high ceiling living room with fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Los Robles
1 Unit Available
253 Green Moor Place
253 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1199 sqft
Charming, well-maintained, end unit overlooking manicured green lawn area. located in the well-maintained, quiet Los Robles Town Home community of Thousand Oak. Must see to appreciate this roomy almost 1200 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse.

1 of 28

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
221 Oakleaf Drive #203
221 Oakleaf Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1147 sqft
Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas - Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas. This is a restricted to 55 years plus Adult Community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
West Simi Valley
7 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
31558 Agoura Road #3
31558 Agoura Road, Westlake Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1158 sqft
31558 Agoura Road #3, Westlake Village, CA 91361 - Charming 2 bed 2 bath second floor unit in Westlake Village with high ceilings, brand new counters and flooring in the kitchen, fireplace, private balcony and a great view! Includes refrigerator,

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A
610 Kingswood Lane, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1145 sqft
610 Kingswood Ln.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
350 Ocho Rios Way
350 Ocho Rios Way, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1529 sqft
undefined

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1218 S Westlake Boulevard
1218 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1626 sqft
LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE. This 2-story gorgeous remodeled townhome is located in the prestigious Westlake Bay. This rare gem boasts close to 1700 sf of living with 2 bed, 2 1/2 baths w/loft overlooking the lake.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
142 Jeranios Court
142 Jeranios Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1361 sqft
Immaculate, upgraded townhome in central Thousand Oaks, near Civic Arts Plaza, The Lakes, and Gardens of the World. Easy access to 23 or 101 Fwy. This kitchen is a chef's dream! Custom cabinets with pull-outs and built-ins.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
268 Lake Sherwood Drive
268 Lake Sherwood Drive, Lake Sherwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1407 sqft
It is hard to believe you can live in the Lake Sherwood area for $3700/mo, but it is true! This bright & highly updated gingerbread cottage style property features the following: A spacious family room w/ a stone accented fireplace.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1202 S Westlake Boulevard
1202 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1626 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...LAKEFRONT 2-story townhome located in the prestigious Westlake Bay in Westlake Village,CA.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
37 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1057 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.

June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Thousand Oaks rents declined significantly over the past month

Thousand Oaks rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thousand Oaks stand at $2,048 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,704 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Thousand Oaks' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Thousand Oaks over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in California for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Thousand Oaks to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thousand Oaks

    As rents have fallen significantly in Thousand Oaks, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thousand Oaks is less affordable for renters.

    • Thousand Oaks' median two-bedroom rent of $2,704 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% decline in Thousand Oaks.
    • While rents in Thousand Oaks fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thousand Oaks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Thousand Oaks is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

