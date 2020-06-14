69 Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA with hardwood floors

City Guide for Thousand Oaks, CA

Rio de Janeiro. Boca Raton, Florida. Florence, Italy. Deadhorse, Alaska. Thousand Oaks, California. There are some cities that you just know (even before stepping foot within their boundaries or seeing a photograph) are going to be absolutely freaking gorgeous. And you – you lucky, lucky dog – are getting ready to call one of them your home (no, not Deadhorse!). Thousand Oaks, California (or “T.O.,” as you will soon come to know it) is nestled at the feet of the majestic Santa Monica Mountain...