Apartment List
/
CA
/
thousand oaks
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Thousand Oaks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
North Ranch
3 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Central Thousand Oaks
7 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,223
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
North Ranch
6 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1176 S Westlake Boulevard
1176 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1750 sqft
Beautifully updated Westlake Bay end-unit tri-level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home features a direct-access garage and connected carport with a ceramic tile entry and a ground-floor half bath.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Dos Vientos
1 Unit Available
4579 Via Del Rancho
4579 Via Del Rancho, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3178 sqft
Formally model home with Solar that is owned. This welcoming two story home boost 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths. One bedroom was being used as an office. Newer wood flooring with marble invite you in.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
142 Jeranios Court
142 Jeranios Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1361 sqft
Immaculate, upgraded townhome in central Thousand Oaks, near Civic Arts Plaza, The Lakes, and Gardens of the World. Easy access to 23 or 101 Fwy. This kitchen is a chef's dream! Custom cabinets with pull-outs and built-ins.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
77 N Conejo School Road
77 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Brand New Luxury Apartments in the heart of Downtown Thousand Oaks! The ultimate lifestyle with superlative amenities and features. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, single-story apartments with washer & dryers in each unit.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
3146 Foxtail Court
3146 Foxtail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1929 sqft
This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs.

1 of 27

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Newbury Park
1 Unit Available
177 Heather Ridge Avenue
177 Heather Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1321 sqft
Adorable 3 BED/2 BATH Home in Newbury Park! - Centrally located in Newbury Park, this adorable three bedroom/two bath single story townhome is available for you! With an open floor plan, this home features dark wood floors, freshly painted walls

1 of 17

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2402 Pleasant Way Unit G
2402 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
907 sqft
Camelot Community Downstairs 2 Bedroom Condo, Thousand Oaks, CA - Cute downstairs condo unit in the popular Camelot community in Thousand Oaks. This home is well maintained with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Newbury Park
1 Unit Available
3892 Rodene Street
3892 Rodene Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2126 sqft
Welcome to the WONDERFUL COMMUNITY of Twin Oaks! This 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
3025 Blazing Star Drive
3025 Blazing Star Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2033 sqft
Beautiful, light and bright 4 bed, 3 bath home in the very desirable gated community of Eagleridge and within close proximity to top rated Blue Ribbon Lang Ranch Element and Los Cerritos Middle schools, shops, parks and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
2629 CALLE MANZANO
2629 Calle Manzano, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1140 sqft
Wonderfully Updated Single Story in Thousand Oaks With a Pool - Wonderfully updated single story in Thousand Oaks with a pool.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
80 Dovetail Court
80 Dovetail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1712 sqft
Newly remodeled single story pool home on a large corner lot located in quiet neighborhood of Thousand Oaks.

1 of 29

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
Dos Vientos
1 Unit Available
144 Via Katrina
144 via Katrina, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1597 sqft
Stunning Aldea Townhome in Dos Vientos, features an open floor plan with spacious living areas, high ceilings and lots of natural light. You'll be greeted by the gorgeous wood flooring, an open living room with fire place and formal dining room area.
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Oaks
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
West Simi Valley
5 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
677 Lariate Lane #C
677 Lariate Ln, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1555 sqft
3 bed, 3 bath townhome in desirable Wood Ranch neighborhood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath townhome, in gate guarded community of Cantrice Court in Wood Ranch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
30623 Janlor
30623 Janlor Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1708 sqft
A newly remodeled single-family home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. New marble and hardwood flooring and freshly painted. Spacious backyard with generous orange, lemon and grapefruit trees.
City Guide for Thousand Oaks, CA

Rio de Janeiro. Boca Raton, Florida. Florence, Italy. Deadhorse, Alaska. Thousand Oaks, California. There are some cities that you just know (even before stepping foot within their boundaries or seeing a photograph) are going to be absolutely freaking gorgeous. And you – you lucky, lucky dog – are getting ready to call one of them your home (no, not Deadhorse!). Thousand Oaks, California (or “T.O.,” as you will soon come to know it) is nestled at the feet of the majestic Santa Monica Mountain...

Having trouble with Craigslist Thousand Oaks? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Thousand Oaks, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Thousand Oaks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThousand Oaks 3 BedroomsThousand Oaks Apartments under $2,000Thousand Oaks Apartments with Balcony
Thousand Oaks Apartments with GarageThousand Oaks Apartments with GymThousand Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThousand Oaks Apartments with ParkingThousand Oaks Apartments with PoolThousand Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Thousand Oaks Cheap PlacesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsThousand Oaks Furnished ApartmentsThousand Oaks Luxury PlacesThousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons