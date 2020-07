Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments hot tub internet access package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive Thousand Oaks offers a mix of quality, tranquility, and luxury. Nestled in the foothills of Thousand Oaks, the grounds feature expansive green grass and mature trees, providing a peaceful, serene living environment. Our homes include renovated interiors with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a washer and dryer in each home. Residents are invited to relax in the pool and enjoy the south coasts beautiful weather on our sundeck. Arrive Thousand Oaks is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.