Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

68 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Ranch
2 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:56am
Rancho Conejo
4 Units Available
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,750
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
North Ranch
6 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
3211 Royal Oaks Drive #C8
3211 Royal Oaks Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$800
Room for Rent/Roommate Wanted (THIS IS NOT A STUDIO) - Looking for a professional friendly single person to rent room w/walk in closet, private bath full privileges.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
1040 Amberton Lane
1040 Amberton Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1671 sqft
1040 Amberton Lane, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1224 Landsburn Circle
1224 Landsburn Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
924 sqft
1224 Landsburn Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91361 - Charming 2 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Westlake Village! Includes Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
788 Tennis Club Lane
788 Tennis Club Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1051 sqft
Elegant 2+2 Condo in Thousand Oaks - This Condo is an adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom town home with upgrades including java cabinetry throughout, granite counters, black appliances and upgraded flooring.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2329 Waterby Street
2329 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1780 sqft
Important - Read the Details!Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westlake Village. All personal property to remain on property. Lovely family room with fireplace, open kitchen and additional formal living space, plus a nice sun room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
476 Serento Circle
476 Serento Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1185 sqft
"Wildwood Condos" Turn key 3 bedroom two bath end unit located on a tranquil cul de sac street. Almost 1200 sq.ft. with new paint and carpet, laminate floors and an attractive kitchen with granite counters and a walk in pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2390 Pleasant Way - 1
2390 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
722 sqft
*** Move In Special $500 off *** This quaint 1 bedroom condo features indoor and outdoor living with balcony access from both the living room and bedroom. Temperate California weather makes this cozy space a pleasure to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
77 N Conejo School Road
77 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Brand New Luxury Apartments in the heart of Downtown Thousand Oaks! The ultimate lifestyle with superlative amenities and features. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, single-story apartments with washer & dryers in each unit.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
1286 ALESSANDRO DRIVE
1286 Alessandro Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1012 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Newbury Park - Delightful Living in Newbury Park! This Townhome features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. A bonus loft area upstairs. The master bedroom is appointed with a walk-in closet. The kitchen has a stove.

1 of 27

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Newbury Park
1 Unit Available
177 Heather Ridge Avenue
177 Heather Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1321 sqft
Adorable 3 BED/2 BATH Home in Newbury Park! - Centrally located in Newbury Park, this adorable three bedroom/two bath single story townhome is available for you! With an open floor plan, this home features dark wood floors, freshly painted walls

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
2629 CALLE MANZANO
2629 Calle Manzano, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1140 sqft
Wonderfully Updated Single Story in Thousand Oaks With a Pool - Wonderfully updated single story in Thousand Oaks with a pool.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
612 Artisan Road
612 Artisan Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1662 sqft
Available NOW! Beautifully upgraded rental...

1 of 28

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
221 Oakleaf Drive #203
221 Oakleaf Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1147 sqft
Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas - Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas. This is a restricted to 55 years plus Adult Community.
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Oaks
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Oak Park
8 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
City Guide for Thousand Oaks, CA

Rio de Janeiro. Boca Raton, Florida. Florence, Italy. Deadhorse, Alaska. Thousand Oaks, California. There are some cities that you just know (even before stepping foot within their boundaries or seeing a photograph) are going to be absolutely freaking gorgeous. And you – you lucky, lucky dog – are getting ready to call one of them your home (no, not Deadhorse!). Thousand Oaks, California (or “T.O.,” as you will soon come to know it) is nestled at the feet of the majestic Santa Monica Mountain...

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Thousand Oaks, CA

Finding an apartment in Thousand Oaks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

