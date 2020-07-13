Westlake Canyon Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool hot tub internet access package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport online portal

Nestled in the pristine canyons and gentle rolling hills of the Conejo Valley, Westlake Canyon Apartment Homes offers contemporary Southern California apartments just moments from upscale promenade shopping, entertainment venues, and employment centers. The natural environment, combined with Spanish architecture, provide a perfect respite from today’s hectic pace.



Spacious and luxurious one and two bedroom residences are situated amongst mature trees and lush foliage, and each apartment home is appointed with fine interior details such as gas-burning fireplaces, soaring ceilings and upgraded finishes for a relaxing home-like environment. Large patios and balconies are perfect for entertaining friends or enjoying a moment of outdoor solitude. Westlake Canyon features a heated pool, spa and fitness center with cardiovascular and strength training equipment.



The city of Thousand Oaks is renowned for its superb schools, numerous parks that provide 75 miles of nature trails, and easy acc