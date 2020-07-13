All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Westlake Canyon Apartments

2338 Fountain Crest Ln · (805) 246-9760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 238914 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 237024 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,391

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 234613 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,451

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westlake Canyon Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
online portal
Nestled in the pristine canyons and gentle rolling hills of the Conejo Valley, Westlake Canyon Apartment Homes offers contemporary Southern California apartments just moments from upscale promenade shopping, entertainment venues, and employment centers. The natural environment, combined with Spanish architecture, provide a perfect respite from today’s hectic pace.

Spacious and luxurious one and two bedroom residences are situated amongst mature trees and lush foliage, and each apartment home is appointed with fine interior details such as gas-burning fireplaces, soaring ceilings and upgraded finishes for a relaxing home-like environment. Large patios and balconies are perfect for entertaining friends or enjoying a moment of outdoor solitude. Westlake Canyon features a heated pool, spa and fitness center with cardiovascular and strength training equipment.

The city of Thousand Oaks is renowned for its superb schools, numerous parks that provide 75 miles of nature trails, and easy acc

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westlake Canyon Apartments have any available units?
Westlake Canyon Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does Westlake Canyon Apartments have?
Some of Westlake Canyon Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westlake Canyon Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Westlake Canyon Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westlake Canyon Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Westlake Canyon Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Westlake Canyon Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Westlake Canyon Apartments offers parking.
Does Westlake Canyon Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westlake Canyon Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westlake Canyon Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Westlake Canyon Apartments has a pool.
Does Westlake Canyon Apartments have accessible units?
No, Westlake Canyon Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Westlake Canyon Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westlake Canyon Apartments has units with dishwashers.
