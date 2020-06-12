Apartment List
/
CA
/
thousand oaks
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:31 PM

105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
1040 Amberton Lane
1040 Amberton Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1671 sqft
1040 Amberton Lane, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
937 Shadow Lake Drive
937 Shadow Lake Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
Racquet Club Villas Community - Located in the Racquet Club Villas Community, this Townhome is near The Oaks Mall with access to Entertainment, Dining, Shopping. This home features a spacious living room. The bedrooms are of great size.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
219 MCAFEE COURT
219 Mcafee Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1143 sqft
219 MCAFEE COURT Available 07/14/20 First Level 3Bed / 2Bath Condo Near CAL LUTHERAN - Great location for Cal Lutheran Students and near Wildwood park area. Lovely 3bed 2bath condo.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Los Robles
1 Unit Available
272 Green Moor Pl
272 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1421 sqft
Los Robles Townhomes -This is a large 3 bedroom 2 Â½ bath condo with interior laundry room, a single car garage with one assigned parking space, fenced in back patio, access to pool and clubhouse.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
91 Magellan Street
91 Magellan Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
Beautiful 4 BR + 2.5 BA, approx.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Newbury Park
1 Unit Available
112 Monica Circle
112 South Monica Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1649 sqft
California outdoor living! Great Cul de-Sac location and move-in condition single story Pool home. Giant Paved RV parking area behind gate. Huge pie shaped lot features grassy area, pool and large patio.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
1036 Hendrix Avenue
1036 Hendrix Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1791 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3+2 single story, single family house with a large lot in a nice neighborhood. It has separate family room facing the private low maintenance back yard.Granite counters in the upgraded kitchen with a pantry.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
1716 Tiburon Ct.
1716 Tiburon Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1152 sqft
This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sunset Hills
1 Unit Available
1452 Calle Hondanada
1452 Calle Hondanada, Thousand Oaks, CA
Remodeled 6 bedroom, 3 bath house located at the end of the Cul-de-sac in a safe, beautiful neighborhood in Thousand Oaks. 2773 square feet with mountain views and very large, private backyard. Upgraded, new kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2329 Waterby Street
2329 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1780 sqft
Important - Read the Details!Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westlake Village. All personal property to remain on property. Lovely family room with fireplace, open kitchen and additional formal living space, plus a nice sun room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
476 Serento Circle
476 Serento Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1185 sqft
"Wildwood Condos" Turn key 3 bedroom two bath end unit located on a tranquil cul de sac street. Almost 1200 sq.ft. with new paint and carpet, laminate floors and an attractive kitchen with granite counters and a walk in pantry.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
1067 Terrace Hill Circle
1067 Terrace Hill Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1956 sqft
Located in Fantastic North Ranch community behind gates - Kensington Park! Beautiful Two story end unit townhome surrounded by lush, mature landscaping on a Cul-De-Sac street.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1176 S Westlake Boulevard
1176 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1750 sqft
Beautifully updated Westlake Bay end-unit tri-level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home features a direct-access garage and connected carport with a ceramic tile entry and a ground-floor half bath.

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Dos Vientos
1 Unit Available
4579 Via Del Rancho
4579 Via Del Rancho, Thousand Oaks, CA
Formally model home with Solar that is owned. This welcoming two story home boost 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths. One bedroom was being used as an office. Newer wood flooring with marble invite you in.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
158 Sunset Drive
158 Sunset Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1795 sqft
undefined

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
2514 Montecito Avenue
2514 Montecito Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
This lovely executive home is located behind the gates of Estates at North Pointe. Main features of this home include 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, plus an office and media room. The garages are both 2-car garage with direct access, and a 1-car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
3065 Starling Avenue
3065 Starling Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3065 Starling Avenue in Thousand Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
2227 Willowpark Court
2227 Willowpark Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
This great two story, newly painted inside and out, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac in Thousand Oaks. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace that flows into the formal dining room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
1689 Amador Lane
1689 Amador Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
Vacation from home! Entertainers paradise complete with pool, bar and palm trees. Sparkling pool has just been re-surfaced with micro pebble tech and has locking child safety-gate.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2945 Winding Lane
2945 Winding Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1967 sqft
undefined

June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Thousand Oaks rents declined significantly over the past month

Thousand Oaks rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thousand Oaks stand at $2,048 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,704 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Thousand Oaks' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Thousand Oaks over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in California for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Thousand Oaks to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thousand Oaks

    As rents have fallen significantly in Thousand Oaks, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thousand Oaks is less affordable for renters.

    • Thousand Oaks' median two-bedroom rent of $2,704 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% decline in Thousand Oaks.
    • While rents in Thousand Oaks fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thousand Oaks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Thousand Oaks is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThousand Oaks 3 BedroomsThousand Oaks Apartments under $2,000Thousand Oaks Apartments with Balcony
    Thousand Oaks Apartments with GarageThousand Oaks Apartments with GymThousand Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThousand Oaks Apartments with ParkingThousand Oaks Apartments with PoolThousand Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Thousand Oaks Cheap PlacesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsThousand Oaks Furnished ApartmentsThousand Oaks Luxury PlacesThousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
    Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
    Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
    Lang RanchWestlake
    Rancho Conejo

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
    College of the Canyons