rancho conejo
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
152 Apartments for rent in Rancho Conejo, Thousand Oaks, CA
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:50am
4 Units Available
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,725
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1286 ALESSANDRO DRIVE
1286 Alessandro Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1012 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Newbury Park - Delightful Living in Newbury Park! This Townhome features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. A bonus loft area upstairs. The master bedroom is appointed with a walk-in closet. The kitchen has a stove.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
612 Artisan Road
612 Artisan Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1662 sqft
Available NOW! Beautifully upgraded rental...
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1458 Ramona Drive
1458 Ramona Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1138 sqft
1458 Ramona Drive Available 08/07/20 1458 Ramona Drive, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - Come home to this great 2 story, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium in the highly desirable Newbury Hills community in Newbury Park! This charming home features a split
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Conejo
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,221
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
937 Shadow Lake Drive
937 Shadow Lake Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1950 sqft
Racquet Club Villas Community - Located in the Racquet Club Villas Community, this Townhome is near The Oaks Mall with access to Entertainment, Dining, Shopping. This home features a spacious living room. The bedrooms are of great size.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16
351 Chestnut Hill Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
609 sqft
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 Available 08/01/20 55+ community, gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath studio - 55+ community, studio unit completely remodeled from top to bottom! This is a ground floor unit, with 1 assigned carport parking space close by.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
536 Cayo Grande Court
536 Cayo Grande Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
1996 sqft
This upgraded 4+loft+2.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
177 Heather Ridge Avenue
177 Heather Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1321 sqft
Adorable 3 BED/2 BATH Home in Newbury Park! - Centrally located in Newbury Park, this adorable three bedroom/two bath single story townhome is available for you! With an open floor plan, this home features dark wood floors, freshly painted walls
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
221 Oakleaf Drive #203
221 Oakleaf Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1147 sqft
Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas - Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas. This is a restricted to 55 years plus Adult Community.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
336 Hickory Grove Drive
336 Hickory Grove Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2154 sqft
Very Bright, clean, upgraded, move in condition, backing to open space, and huge RV access! Down stairs bed and bath. Concrete RV access with clean out behind gates big enough for a large RV.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Conejo
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
6 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1237 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
888 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 Winston Court
1033 Winston Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1780 sqft
Remodeled 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME in Westlake Village! - If you love quiet cul-de-sacs, you will love this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home in the desirable Village Homes neighborhood of Westlake Village! This home features brand new
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11212 Village 11
11212 Village 11, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1026 sqft
Completely Remodeled home in Leisure Village - This home is a part of Camarillo's premier senior community of Leisure Village.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT.
4401 Leatherwood Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2050 sqft
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. Available 08/21/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home In Camarillo - Highly desirable 2-story home situated on a nice sized corner lot in the beautiful Woodside Community. This home features a spacious floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Wordsworth Court
2650 Wordsworth Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,450
2745 sqft
Updated Brock Collection home on a wonderful cul-de-sac, backing to open space and convenient to the much sought after & award winning Lang Ranch Elementary.
