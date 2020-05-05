All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1851 Euclid St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1851 Euclid St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1851 Euclid St

1851 Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1851 Euclid Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This one bedroom one bathroom upper cottage-style apartment is partially furnished and decorated. It has hardwood floors throughout, a stacked washer & dryer in side the unit! Furniture included; a bed, night table, dresser, coffee table, desk, a few lamps, and kitchen table. Amenities include; a refrigerator, gas stove, wood blinds, electric included, and hardwood floors. Garage parking space. No smoking. A Pet might be considered with a pet interview and pet deposit. 13-month lease, $2,495 monthly rent, $3,000 security deposit. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Euclid St have any available units?
1851 Euclid St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1851 Euclid St have?
Some of 1851 Euclid St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Euclid St currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Euclid St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Euclid St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1851 Euclid St is pet friendly.
Does 1851 Euclid St offer parking?
Yes, 1851 Euclid St offers parking.
Does 1851 Euclid St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1851 Euclid St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Euclid St have a pool?
No, 1851 Euclid St does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Euclid St have accessible units?
No, 1851 Euclid St does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Euclid St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 Euclid St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1851 Euclid St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1851 Euclid St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles