1851 Euclid St

Amenities

This one bedroom one bathroom upper cottage-style apartment is partially furnished and decorated. It has hardwood floors throughout, a stacked washer & dryer in side the unit! Furniture included; a bed, night table, dresser, coffee table, desk, a few lamps, and kitchen table. Amenities include; a refrigerator, gas stove, wood blinds, electric included, and hardwood floors. Garage parking space. No smoking. A Pet might be considered with a pet interview and pet deposit. 13-month lease, $2,495 monthly rent, $3,000 security deposit. Available Now!