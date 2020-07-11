87 Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA with move-in specials

Home to 90,000 residents & renowned for its laid-back beachy atmosphere.

So, let’s get you up to speed on SaMo’s various neighborhoods and what they have to offer. Keep in mind that the closer you get to the beach, the more money you’ll pay in rent.

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Monica? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more