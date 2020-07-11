87 Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Santa Monica apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
1 of 111

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Pico
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,722
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,918
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,017
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,089
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,675
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,680
540 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
24 Units Available
Mid-City
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,065
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1347 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
Mid-City
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
887 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
31 Units Available
Mid-City
Riva
1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful neighborhood with excellent schools, retail stores and restaurants. In-unit washer and dryer. Rooftop lounge area. Secure underground parking garage. Charging station for electric vehicles.
1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
2 Units Available
Ocean Park
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,973
475 sqft
1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Mid-City
NMS 1427
1427 7th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$5,400
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,631
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1427 is a boutique luxury apartment building located in one of the best areas of downtown Santa Monica! You'll love living close to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment
1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Pico
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,999
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,403
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
6 Units Available
North of Montana
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
San Vicente Tower is a unique collection of newly renovated one and two bedroom luxury apartments and two-story penthouses with designer selected finishes, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer and private balconies for
1 of 71

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Santa Monica's newest community, at the world famous Santa Moncia Beach. New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located a block from Santa Monica Beach, Third Street Promenade, and Santa Monica Place.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Monica
1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
11 Units Available
West Los Angeles
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,216
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
831 sqft
Luxury community amenities include 24-hour gym, rooftop grilling space and dog park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location for commuters, close to I-10.
1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
39 Units Available
Venice
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,976
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,847
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
5 Units Available
West Los Angeles
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,934
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,309
1650 sqft
Los Angeles apartments with mountain and city views. Located in Brentwood, a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Santa Monica and other attractions via the I-405 and I-10. Residents enjoy the private courtyard and rooftop.
1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Brentwood
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,125
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Picasso Brentwood is NOW OPEN!
Results within 5 miles of Santa Monica
1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
68 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,999
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1196 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
123 Units Available
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,399
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,620
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,772
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
46 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,608
930 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,648
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1396 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Brentwood
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,786
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,446
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
946 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community offers courtyard, parking, pool and elevator. Located a few miles from UCLA, Santa Monica Beach and the Getty Center.
1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Brentwood
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,671
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,932
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,139
1125 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
16 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,025
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
83 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,575
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
55 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,075
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1424 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
City Guide for Santa Monica, CA

Home to 90,000 residents &amp; renowned for its laid-back beachy atmosphere.

So, let’s get you up to speed on SaMo’s various neighborhoods and what they have to offer. Keep in mind that the closer you get to the beach, the more money you’ll pay in rent.

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Monica? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Santa Monica, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Santa Monica apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Santa Monica apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

