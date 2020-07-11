87 Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA with move-in specials
1 of 111
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 49
1 of 11
1 of 28
1 of 22
1 of 8
1 of 45
1 of 36
1 of 71
1 of 30
1 of 34
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 58
1 of 41
Home to 90,000 residents & renowned for its laid-back beachy atmosphere.
So, let’s get you up to speed on SaMo’s various neighborhoods and what they have to offer. Keep in mind that the closer you get to the beach, the more money you’ll pay in rent.
Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Monica? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Santa Monica apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Santa Monica apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.