College of the Canyons
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
17 Apartments For Rent Near College of the Canyons
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
24 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1398 sqft
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,436
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,893
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
4 Units Available
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1073 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,176
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
2 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside and your worries fade
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
2 Units Available
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1149 sqft
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.
Last updated July 15 at 09:20 AM
1 Unit Available
IMT Stevenson Ranch
25399 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities in community include bike storage, clubhouse, hot tub, pool, fire pit and volleyball. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Located close to I-5.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
27230 Valderrama Drive
27230 Valderrama Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1901 sqft
Westridge 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Valenica! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Sycamore Meadow in Westridge Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1901 sq.ft. of living space. Available Now! Masks required for all showings.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Vista Ridge
25481 Cariz Street
25481 Cariz Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2266 sqft
25481 Cariz St - Amazing Vista Ridge home in Valencia! - This amazing Vista Ridge home in Valencia with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms in almost 2300 square feet of spacious living! If you want a beautiful open floor plan, and a large half-acre
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
24505 Town Center #7103
24505 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
740 sqft
Condo for Rent in The Madison at Town Center! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in The Madison at Town Center. This home offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 740 sq. ft. of living space.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
24507 Town Center Drive
24507 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,399
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Valencia.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
25242 Atwood Boulevard
25242 Atwood Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
671 sqft
25242 Atwood Boulevard Available 07/15/20 Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Newhall! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lyons Avenue in the city of Newhall. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms and 671 sq. ft. of living space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
25811 Tournament Road #H10
25811 Tournament Road, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
818 sqft
25811 Tournament Road #H10 Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! 1 Bedroom Condo in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway in the Valencia Fairways. This Condo offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 900 sq. ft of living space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
23515 Lyons Ave # 250
23515 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Valencia Condo In A Prime Location! - Old Orchard Upper unit One Bedroom, One Bath Condo. Family Room/Kitchen combo. Wood laminate flooring in living room, kitchen and dining area. Large closet with mirrored wardrobe doors.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
25316 Twin Oaks Place
25316 Twin Oaks Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
5560 sqft
Grand & Stunning 6 BR 5.5 BA French Country Custom Home on TPC Golf Course in a Gated Community with a 5 Car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
25558 Hemingway Avenue
25558 Hemingway Avenue, Stevenson Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1667 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Desirable Crown Villas. Largest Floor Plan. Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with Over 1600 SqFt. of Living Space. Laminate Flooring Through Out the House. Tile Flooring in Bathrooms and Kitchen.