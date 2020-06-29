Sea Castle Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking e-payments bike storage package receiving valet service cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance conference room lobby

Wake to the warm California sun, toast to an amazing sunset, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves. There simply is nothing like beachfront living, and it can be all yours here at Sea Castle! Located in beautiful Santa Monica, CA, directly on the sand between the iconic Shutters Hotel and Santa Monica Pier, Sea Castle draws its inspiration from the casual, modern elegance that beach front living affords.Each luxury studio and one-bedroom apartment home has been newly renovated to include stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone counters, gorgeous fixtures and brand new tile and flooring. Floor-to-ceiling windows boast the best ocean, coastline or city views in the area. With both furnished Beach Suites and unfurnished apartments available, Sea Castle has many flexible options for both your short- or long-term housing needs.