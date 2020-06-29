All apartments in Santa Monica
Sea Castle Apartments

1725 Ocean Front Walk · (424) 231-4538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1725 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$3,435

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 · Avail. Jul 20

$3,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. Jul 19

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 437 sqft

Unit 716 · Avail. Aug 6

$3,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sea Castle Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
bike storage
package receiving
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
conference room
lobby
Wake to the warm California sun, toast to an amazing sunset, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves. There simply is nothing like beachfront living, and it can be all yours here at Sea Castle! Located in beautiful Santa Monica, CA, directly on the sand between the iconic Shutters Hotel and Santa Monica Pier, Sea Castle draws its inspiration from the casual, modern elegance that beach front living affords.Each luxury studio and one-bedroom apartment home has been newly renovated to include stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone counters, gorgeous fixtures and brand new tile and flooring. Floor-to-ceiling windows boast the best ocean, coastline or city views in the area. With both furnished Beach Suites and unfurnished apartments available, Sea Castle has many flexible options for both your short- or long-term housing needs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $750 and up -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: $75-$100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sea Castle Apartments have any available units?
Sea Castle Apartments has 6 units available starting at $3,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sea Castle Apartments have?
Some of Sea Castle Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sea Castle Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sea Castle Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sea Castle Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sea Castle Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sea Castle Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sea Castle Apartments offers parking.
Does Sea Castle Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sea Castle Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sea Castle Apartments have a pool?
No, Sea Castle Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sea Castle Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sea Castle Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sea Castle Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sea Castle Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sea Castle Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sea Castle Apartments has units with air conditioning.
