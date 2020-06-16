All apartments in San Jose
3133 Teddington Drive 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3133 Teddington Drive 1

3133 Teddington Drive · (408) 391-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3133 Teddington Drive, San Jose, CA 95148
Heritage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
stainless steel
green community
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
green community
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
400sf Studio room w/kitchenette, private bath, AC - Property Id: 68297

Features/Amenities:
- Safe, quiet, clean neighborhood in Evergreen Valley
- Secure/lighted private entrance
- Fully furnished with modern/exceptional style, standard with bed, sofa, coffee table, 55" SMART HDTV,... perfect for college student.
- Air Conditioner
- Large closet w/ mirrored sliding doors
- Private full bath w/ shower
- Built-in Kitchenette w/ stainless steel Microwave/Grill and quiet 18 Cu. Ft. full-size refrigerator
- Laundry: Washer/Dryer
- Free WiFi
- Street curb parking
- Walking distance to stores, restaurants, & parks
- 5 min. to Evergreen Community College, 15 min. to SJSU

Lease Terms Available:
- 12 Months
- 6 Months

Tenant Qualifications:
- Single Female Occupancy ONLY
- Full-Time Employee or full-time student with co-sign
- Income verification, Credit Score 700+, background history check
- No Drugs, no inside smoking, no alcohol dependency, no partying or loud noises
- No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68297
Property Id 68297

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5623654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

