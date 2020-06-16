3133 Teddington Drive 1

Amenities

400sf Studio room w/kitchenette, private bath, AC - Property Id: 68297



Features/Amenities:

- Safe, quiet, clean neighborhood in Evergreen Valley

- Secure/lighted private entrance

- Fully furnished with modern/exceptional style, standard with bed, sofa, coffee table, 55" SMART HDTV,... perfect for college student.

- Air Conditioner

- Large closet w/ mirrored sliding doors

- Private full bath w/ shower

- Built-in Kitchenette w/ stainless steel Microwave/Grill and quiet 18 Cu. Ft. full-size refrigerator

- Laundry: Washer/Dryer

- Free WiFi

- Street curb parking

- Walking distance to stores, restaurants, & parks

- 5 min. to Evergreen Community College, 15 min. to SJSU



Lease Terms Available:

- 12 Months

- 6 Months



Tenant Qualifications:

- Single Female Occupancy ONLY

- Full-Time Employee or full-time student with co-sign

- Income verification, Credit Score 700+, background history check

- No Drugs, no inside smoking, no alcohol dependency, no partying or loud noises

- No pets

