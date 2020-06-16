3133 Teddington Drive 1

Amenities
400sf Studio room w/kitchenette, private bath, AC - Property Id: 68297
Features/Amenities:
- Safe, quiet, clean neighborhood in Evergreen Valley
- Secure/lighted private entrance
- Fully furnished with modern/exceptional style, standard with bed, sofa, coffee table, 55" SMART HDTV,... perfect for college student.
- Air Conditioner
- Large closet w/ mirrored sliding doors
- Private full bath w/ shower
- Built-in Kitchenette w/ stainless steel Microwave/Grill and quiet 18 Cu. Ft. full-size refrigerator
- Laundry: Washer/Dryer
- Free WiFi
- Street curb parking
- Walking distance to stores, restaurants, & parks
- 5 min. to Evergreen Community College, 15 min. to SJSU
Lease Terms Available:
- 12 Months
- 6 Months
Tenant Qualifications:
- Single Female Occupancy ONLY
- Full-Time Employee or full-time student with co-sign
- Income verification, Credit Score 700+, background history check
- No Drugs, no inside smoking, no alcohol dependency, no partying or loud noises
- No pets
