Mission College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
34 Apartments For Rent Near Mission College
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
30 Units Available
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,576
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,176
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,213
1496 sqft
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
86 Units Available
East Murphy
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,296
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,655
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
47 Units Available
Renaissance
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,807
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,878
1433 sqft
Within walking distance to Champion Station. Also close to SR-237. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves. On-site bocce ball court, heated pool, and rooftop deck. Guaranteed 48-hour completion of routine service requests.
Last updated July 15 at 12:38 AM
32 Units Available
Nantucket Apartments
1600 Nantucket Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1001 sqft
Minutes from the city's amenities and schools. Each apartment offers stunning features, modern appliances and large windows. On-site business center, fitness center and pool available. High-end community with elegance.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Lakewood
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$3,297
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,021
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,649
1158 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
25 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,863
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
29 Units Available
Rivermark of Santa Clara
550 Moreland
550 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,676
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,232
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,663
1722 sqft
Only minutes from Rivermark Village, this eco-friendly apartment complex is fitted with energy efficient appliances, air conditioning, fireplace and granite counter-tops. Other amenities include media room, hot-tub and parking. Easy access to the Montague Expy.
Last updated July 15 at 12:12 AM
95 Units Available
Bella Vista Luxury Apartments
1500 Vista Club Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1074 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a garden-like setting. On-site amenities include a fitness center, courtyard pool and spa. Luxurious interiors with gourmet kitchens, unique floor plans and full-size appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 AM
27 Units Available
East Murphy
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,005
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1233 sqft
FLEXIBLE TOURING OPTIONS NOW AVAILABLE! Find your modern sanctuary. Welcome to Savoy in Sunnyvale, within the heart of the Silicon Valley.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Renaissance
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,267
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,328
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1042 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
43 Units Available
Lakewood
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated July 15 at 12:09 AM
17 Units Available
The Carlyle
4500 Carlyle Ct, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with modern features throughout. On-site spa, pool and poolside cabanas. Each home features a private balcony or patio and updated appliances. Community fitness center and lots of walking areas.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
90 Units Available
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,091
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right in the middle of I-880, Rt. 101 and Rt. 237. Levi's Stadium, California's Great America nearby. Luxurious, charming apartments on prestigious grounds. Fitness center, two pools. Granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
14 Units Available
Rivermark of Santa Clara
Estancia Santa Clara
1650 Hope Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,519
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,722
1245 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning pool and landscaping. Easy access to I-880 and Rt 237. Luxury community with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
22 Units Available
Lakewood
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,957
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
943 sqft
Resort-like community just off Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Green community features a volleyball court, hot tub, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
36 Units Available
Lakewood
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
24 Units Available
Lakewood
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,404
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1386 sqft
Quiet area near Caltrain terminal and highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite kitchen counters and patios or balconies. Community amenities in a central garden, clubhouse, pool and gym. Small pets welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Lakewood
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1178 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Sofi Riverview Park
251 Brandon St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,338
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,047
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,268
1250 sqft
Welcome to Sofi Riverview Park Apartments in San Jose, CA. At Sofi Riverview Park, we like to pay attention to the detail and quality we give to our residents.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Renaissance
94 Mirabelli Circle
94 Mirabelli Circle, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1385 sqft
SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2ztJfzLZJXY Come check out this newly-furnished 3-bed, 3-bath 2-story townhome that is a corner unit with only 1 shared wall.
1 of 27
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Rivermark of Santa Clara
4026 Fitzpatrick Way
4026 Fitzpatrick Way, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious and bright 3 bedroom and 2.5bath house. 2 garage parking spots. Walk to GBus (and other shuttle) stops, shops, park, library, swimming pool and others. Now with wooden floor on upstairs (pictures to be updated).
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Renaissance
4177 Boneso Cir
4177 Boneso Circle, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1139 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st,2020. or call us (425) 321 0364. Plus take advantage of a $1000.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2145 KINGSBURY CIRCLE
2145 Kingsbury, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1600 sqft
2145 KINGSBURY CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY ROBINS RUN HOME* EXCELLENT LOCATION IN SANTA CLARA * CLOSE TO FULLER PARK, LEVI'S STADIUM, RIVERMARK AND MERCADO SHOPPING.