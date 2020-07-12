/
willow glen
276 Apartments for rent in Willow Glen, San Jose, CA
12 Units Available
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.
2 Units Available
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
51 Glen Eyrie Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
784 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of downtown Willow Glen. On-site laundry facilities and optional covered parking are a few of the amenities available for the one- and two-bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
1214 Sandra Drive
1214 Sandra Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1701 sqft
Gorgeous Willow Glen home - We are excited to present this beautifully renovated 1700 square foot, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. It showcases a large family with recessed lighting, ceiling fan, new carpet, and entrance into the back yard.
1 Unit Available
1385 Kotenberg Ave
1385 Kotenberg Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1468 sqft
1385 Kotenberg Ave Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Prestigious Willow Glen Location! - Perfectly located on a tree lined street just steps from shopping and dining in downtown Willow Glen! This unique 3 bedroom 1 bath home
1 Unit Available
1232 Curtis Ave
1232 Curtiss Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
WILLOW GLEN - Brand new private cottage with garden setting - Willow Glen - Type: Cottage Address: 1232 Curtiss Ave, San Jose Location: Willow Ave and Lincoln Rooms: 1 bedroom 1 bath, street parking only Sq. feet: 650 approx.
1 Unit Available
2360 Westgate Ave
2360 Westgate Avenue, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,550
3300 sqft
Willow Glen Beauty! Big 2 Story Home w/ 4 Bdrms/3.5 baths in Well Established Neighborhood. - **Due to COVID19 any interested parties must call our office @ 408 371 0705 to be "pre-screened" before scheduling an appointment.
1 Unit Available
1767 Harmil Way
1767 Harmil Way, San Jose, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,495
2400 sqft
Wonderful Willow Glen location! This home has 5 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with 2400 SqFt. of living space.
1 Unit Available
1173 Dean Avenue
1173 Dean Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1411 sqft
Coming available is a quaint Willow Glen home with easy access to downtown. One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Willow Glen.
1 Unit Available
1898 Meridian Ave #39
1898 Meridian Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Beautiful Willow Glen Two Bedroom Condo - Beautifully newly remodeled two bedroom two bath condo.
1 Unit Available
846 Creek Drive
846 Creek Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
800 sqft
The unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1 car attached garage. Its relaxing and airy interior has hardwood flooring all throughout, recessed lighting, big windows with blinds.
1 Unit Available
1520 Curtner Ave
1520 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1517 sqft
1520 Curtner Ave Available 06/01/20 SHOWING NOW! Charming 3BD/2BA Willow Glen Home - Available 06/01! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED, APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE! THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED SO PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.
1 Unit Available
1352 Pine Ave
1352 Pine Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
3700 sqft
WILLOW GLEN - 3 bedroom furnished Executive home available now! - Willow Glen Type: Single Family Home.
1 Unit Available
2314 Allentown Ct.
2314 Allentown Court, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1641 sqft
2314 Allentown Ct. Available 08/15/20 Beautifully Remodeled Townhouse in Willow Glen! - Please schedule your private showing via the link below: https://calendly.
1 Unit Available
2267 Plummer Ave
2267 Plummer Avenue, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3265 sqft
2267 Plummer Ave Available 07/18/20 2267 Plummer Ave Beautifully remodeled large Willow Glen Executive home - This 4 bedroom 3 bath home has 3265 Square feet of living area with a modern interior and great Willow Glen location.
Results within 1 mile of Willow Glen
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,537
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
30 Units Available
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1027 sqft
Resort-like amenities in a low-rise community. Luxury features including updated fitness center, island gas barbeques and coffee bar. In-suite amenities include a gourmet kitchen, spacious storage options and private balconies.
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,237
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
7 Units Available
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
825 sqft
Situated at the center of Silicon Valley, these spacious apartments come fully furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community with 24-maintenance, Internet access and gym. Close to VTA Tamien Station.
20 Units Available
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,125
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,415
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1206 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,515
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
27 Units Available
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,043
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
12 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,205
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
19 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
8 Units Available
Aura
183 Balbach Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1459 sqft
Located in downtown San Jose, Aura will offer luxury for lease residences walking distance to great dining, transit, adjacent to freeways, parks, museums and theaters including San Pedro Square Market, San Jose Museum of Art, Children's Discovery
