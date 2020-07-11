Apartment List
/
CA
/
san jose
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:48 AM

99 Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Jose apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
28 Units Available
Parkview
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1098 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
Parkview
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,284
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,961
979 sqft
Set in Silicon Valley, Terra House Apartments is your ticket to modern living. We are currently in the process of changing our name from Avana Skyway to Terra House.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
15 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,558
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,276
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
71 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
24 Units Available
Erikson
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,452
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1087 sqft
Welcome to a world of refinement. One Pearl Place offers personalized service and unsurpassed attention to detail. Here, California living is showcased by linking the harmony of nature in a relaxing setting of Northern European design.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,286
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
904 sqft
Easy access to top employers such as Cisco and Apple. A pet-friendly community near Pine Hollow and Creekland neighborhoods. Open floor plans with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Available furnished.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Sofi Riverview Park
251 Brandon St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,254
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,213
1250 sqft
Welcome to Sofi Riverview Park Apartments in San Jose, CA. At Sofi Riverview Park, we like to pay attention to the detail and quality we give to our residents.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
5 Units Available
Magliocco-Huff
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,015
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,361
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1331 sqft
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
19 Units Available
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,305
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1021 sqft
This luxury community features communal hangout spaces, park-like landscaping, and easy access to the city's best amenities. Units are sophisticated with luxurious details. Located across the street from the Caltrain Stop.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,195
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,043
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
24 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,195
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,155
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1172 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Aura
183 Balbach Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1459 sqft
Located in downtown San Jose, Aura will offer luxury for lease residences walking distance to great dining, transit, adjacent to freeways, parks, museums and theaters including San Pedro Square Market, San Jose Museum of Art, Children's Discovery
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
23 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,480
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,898
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
10 Units Available
Dry Creek
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Willow Glen
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
23 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,084
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,167
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,438
1180 sqft
Park-like setting about 15 minutes from downtown San Jose. Just off Highway 101 and 85. On-site pool, playground and hot tub. Garage space and carports available. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and added storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
16 Units Available
Blossom Valley
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,483
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Centrally located apartment complex features gated entrance, carport parking and easy access to the Ohlone/Chynoweth light rail station. Rooms include air conditioning, granite counters and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
Blossom Valley
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,798
1413 sqft
The great outdoors is just outside your window at Almaden Lake Village. Apartments feature modern floor-plans and high-end fixtures, as well as on-site amenities that include pool, spa, fitness, business center, package pick-up, and parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Mayfair North
Aviara
2388 Madden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,340
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to 101 freeway, with elaborate landscaping and BBQ area. Apartments with French windows, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances and private balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
59 Units Available
Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,175
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,480
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1109 sqft
Silver Apartments, an LEED Certified Property in San Jose's Midtown district, is a community of brand new apartment homes with luxury on-site amenities and services in an exceptional Silicon Valley location.
City Guide for San Jose, CA

Do you know the way to San Jose? I've been away so long. I may go wrong and lose my way. Do you know the way to San Jose? I'm going back to find some peace of mind in San Jose." (Burt Bacharach - Do You Know The Way").

It doesn’t take a Google search to find a crazy-cool city to call home in this state. Just pick a place that begins with San (you won’t be disappointed by any of ‘em), pack your bags (must-haves include sunscreen and a Diccionario Inglés-Español), and come on down. Arguably the sultriest San of all, the so-called “capital of Silicon Valley” is primo living for Left Coast leasers aiming to join one of Cali’s most diverse and eclectic mega-communities. Sound like your cup ‘o’ tea? Then stick with us. We’ll have you ballin’ in the south Bay in two shakes of a high-tech stick.

Having trouble with Craigslist San Jose? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in San Jose, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Jose apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

San Jose apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Jose 3 BedroomsSan Jose Accessible ApartmentsSan Jose Apartments under $1,800San Jose Apartments under $2,000San Jose Apartments with Balcony
San Jose Apartments with GarageSan Jose Apartments with GymSan Jose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Jose Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Apartments with PoolSan Jose Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Jose Cheap PlacesSan Jose Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Jose Furnished ApartmentsSan Jose Luxury PlacesSan Jose Pet Friendly PlacesSan Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay