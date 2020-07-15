/
/
/
STANFORD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
64 Apartments For Rent Near Stanford University
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
$
37 Units Available
South of Midtown
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
Contact for Availability
University South
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Sharon Height
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,064
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,187
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
8 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,000
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown North
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Menlo Park
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,630
591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,730
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$9,115
1743 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
4 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,936
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
4 Units Available
University South
1127 High St
1127 High Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
Our home is located in a quiet and convenience neighborhood. The home is well equipped with sturdy furniture and standard daily supplies.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Allied Arts
823 College Avenue
823 College Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4000 sqft
Luxury Living Near Downtown Menlo Park - Available now for a 4-5 month lease. This beautiful home offers the comfort of modern finishes and spacious interiors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
539 Lytton Avenue
539 Lytton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Bath Downtown Palo Alto 1 Block to University - This upstairs downtown Palo Alto apartment features over 1100 square feet of living space in a quiet four-unit building. One of the best locations in downtown Palo Alto.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
430 Webster Street
430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543 AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown! Luxurious Condominium Building * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * ~1800 square feet *
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Willows
1918 Menalto Avenue
1918 Menalto Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
3000 sqft
House Available 08/01/20 Stunning totally renovated multi-level 3000 sq.ft family home on an 8500 sq.ft lot. Sunny open floor plan with lots of windows overlooking landscaped grounds.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventura
3785 Park Boulevard
3785 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,200
400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7 Daisy Lane
7 Daisy Ln, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
1720 sqft
Stunning home,minutes to Downtown - Lovely home close to downtown. Quiet location, set back from street. Downstairs features an open living room with gas fireplace and two story ceilings.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sharon Height
20 Campo Bello Court
20 Campo Bello Court, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
1990 sqft
20 Campo Bello Court Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Crafted 4 Bed/2 bath home in Menlo Park - Great Schools - Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious west Menlo Park, this sophisticated single-story residence is quite impressive with an
1 of 35
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217
410 Sheridan Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1293 sqft
Contemporary 2Bed/2Bath condo - highly desired Evergreen Park neighborhood – Palo Alto. - Visit the virtual tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q1Vataegmed&ts=1 This 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit condo was fully remodeled in 2018.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventura
2865 Park BLVD 211
2865 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1420 sqft
FURNISHED! Welcome to the vibrant California Avenue District! Completed in summer of 2016 this beautiful 1475 SF 2nd floor corner unit is turn-key! Super light filled space, walking distance to CAL AVE shopping and restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
115 Buckthorn Way
115 Buckthorn Way, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
2500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1
2456 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
765 sqft
2456 W.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Sharon Height
2160 Santa Cruz Avenue
2160 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1177 sqft
Fantastic condo in West Menlo Park / Sharon Heights.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
Mayfield
345 Sheridan Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1013 sqft
The Mayfield Building is one of the most sought after complexes in Palo Alto. Within walking distance to CalTrain, downtown CalAve, shopping and minutes from Stanford.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
University South
1226 Middlefield Rd
1226 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,450
1800 sqft
Available 07/22/20 Charming single family home with character, convenience and privacy in North Palo Alto. Hardwood floors, coved ceilings, mature landscape all add to the charm of this lovely home.
