All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like Sofi Berryessa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
Sofi Berryessa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Sofi Berryessa

Open Now until 6pm
750 N King Rd · (408) 412-0210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Ask About Our Managers Walk In Special…………………FREE RENT!* **Limited time offer on select apartment homes
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

750 N King Rd, San Jose, CA 95134

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0511 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 1106 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,342

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. now

$2,344

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0810 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 0213 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi Berryessa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
courtyard
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
hot tub
lobby
online portal
Situated in northeast San Jose, CA, let our apartment community welcome you to a home that holds the best of all worlds: vibrant city life and beautiful outdoor spaces. Our pet-friendly apartments are located on the border of the Creekland and Pine Hollow neighborhoods. Enjoy easy access to major Silicon Valley employers like Apple, Cisco Systems, and eBay, as well as the countless diverse cultural offerings available in San Jose and the greater Bay Area.

With the Diablo Range to the east, the shores of the Pacific are a short drive to the west, and Penitencia Creek County Park is right in our backyard. Outdoor enthusiasts are always close to their next adventure. Come see why Sofi Berryessa is the perfect place to call home for everyone, including families, professionals, and recreationlists alike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sofi Berryessa have any available units?
Sofi Berryessa has 8 units available starting at $2,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Sofi Berryessa have?
Some of Sofi Berryessa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi Berryessa currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi Berryessa is offering the following rent specials: Ask About Our Managers Walk In Special…………………FREE RENT!* **Limited time offer on select apartment homes
Is Sofi Berryessa pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi Berryessa is pet friendly.
Does Sofi Berryessa offer parking?
Yes, Sofi Berryessa offers parking.
Does Sofi Berryessa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sofi Berryessa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi Berryessa have a pool?
Yes, Sofi Berryessa has a pool.
Does Sofi Berryessa have accessible units?
No, Sofi Berryessa does not have accessible units.
Does Sofi Berryessa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi Berryessa has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sofi Berryessa?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95136
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Pacific Terrace West Apartments
498 Boynton Ave
San Jose, CA 95117
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Buena Vista
415 S. Buena Vista, #1
San Jose, CA 95126
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr
San Jose, CA 95131
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Ascent
5805 Charlotte Dr
San Jose, CA 95123

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity