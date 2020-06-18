Amenities
Situated in northeast San Jose, CA, let our apartment community welcome you to a home that holds the best of all worlds: vibrant city life and beautiful outdoor spaces. Our pet-friendly apartments are located on the border of the Creekland and Pine Hollow neighborhoods. Enjoy easy access to major Silicon Valley employers like Apple, Cisco Systems, and eBay, as well as the countless diverse cultural offerings available in San Jose and the greater Bay Area.
With the Diablo Range to the east, the shores of the Pacific are a short drive to the west, and Penitencia Creek County Park is right in our backyard. Outdoor enthusiasts are always close to their next adventure. Come see why Sofi Berryessa is the perfect place to call home for everyone, including families, professionals, and recreationlists alike.