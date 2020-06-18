Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access courtyard internet cafe fire pit gym hot tub lobby online portal

Situated in northeast San Jose, CA, let our apartment community welcome you to a home that holds the best of all worlds: vibrant city life and beautiful outdoor spaces. Our pet-friendly apartments are located on the border of the Creekland and Pine Hollow neighborhoods. Enjoy easy access to major Silicon Valley employers like Apple, Cisco Systems, and eBay, as well as the countless diverse cultural offerings available in San Jose and the greater Bay Area.



With the Diablo Range to the east, the shores of the Pacific are a short drive to the west, and Penitencia Creek County Park is right in our backyard. Outdoor enthusiasts are always close to their next adventure. Come see why Sofi Berryessa is the perfect place to call home for everyone, including families, professionals, and recreationlists alike.