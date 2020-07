Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court business center car charging clubhouse 24hr gym pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access key fob access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance conference room courtyard fire pit game room guest parking lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Rising in the heart of Silicon Valley, Cannery Park by Windsor is a dynamic community in the historic Japantown. Designed to ensure you achieve that delicate balance between work and play, our luxury apartments in San Jose, CA, are the perfect starting point for any city dweller looking for a gratifying lifestyle. With over 35,000 square feet of outdoor space, modern studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans, and a wide selection of high-end amenities, it’s not hard to see why our mid-rise community is such a great place to call home.