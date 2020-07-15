16 Apartments For Rent Near Ohlone College

/
East Industrial
Aya
45147 Lopes Road, Fremont, CA
Studio
$2,370
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1135 sqft
Designed to be a central respite from the whirlwind of Silicon Valley, Aya is perfect for people who want to live close to work, play close to home, and enjoy easy access to community green spaces and hiking trails, a diverse food culture, and
East Industrial
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
901 sqft
Modern units have dishwashers, garbage disposal and ceiling fans. In-unit laundry makes apartment life more convenient. Amenities include a playground and a gym. Easy freeway access provided.
Mission Valley
1433 Harrington St
1433 Harrington Street, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! Move in before May 15 and avail of $300 move in discount.
Kimber-Gomes
180 Recino St
180 Recino Street, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2552 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Mission San Jose
43337 Livermore Common
43337 Livermore Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
43337 Livermore Common Available 07/18/20 Mission San Jose District in Fremont - Single level home! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the desirable "Mission San Jose" district of Fremont is not only in great condition, it features easy access to top
Kimber-Gomes
2231 Shadow Brooke Common
2231 Shadow Brooke Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1814 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Vineyards-Avalon
44990 Lynx Drive
44990 Lynx Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1484 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Special Offer: $600 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020.
Mission Valley
41063 Bernie St
41063 Bernie Street, Fremont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2628 sqft
$4,500/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1998 Sq Footage: 2,628 sqft.
Mission San Jose
924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539
924 Praderia Circle, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1364 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef0de09f4b37c7afd1648eb Available Aug 1, 2020. Will have Live-3D and In person tour by 6/25 with prior appointments only.
Vineyards-Avalon
2621 Grapevine Ter
2621 Grapevine Terrace, Fremont, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
7102 sqft
$8,000/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2002 Sq Footage: 7,102 sqft. Bedrooms: 6 Beds Bathrooms: 5.
Mission San Jose
42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539
42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
968 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e8492ae05e7f42810a0ff2b 2 Bed/2 Bath Home in Mission San Jose Area of Fremont - Charming 2 Bed/2 Bath Home in Mission San Jose Area of Fremont.
Cameron Hills
43354 Banda Terrace
43354 Banda Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1768 sqft
Town home in Mission area Fremont - Elegant Town home with mountain view & mission attendance area! Open bright floor plan. Updated kitchen with quartz counter tops. Living area and Master Bedroom give way to patio space with view.
Mission San Jose
43687 Ellsworth Street
43687 Ellsworth Street, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
768 sqft
43687 Ellsworth Street, Fremont, CA 94539 - This property is available NOW. This single story duplex ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, dining area, and one car garage. The kitchen includes a gas stove.
Warm Springs
408 Sequim Cmn
408 Sequim Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
897 sqft
Available 07/23/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 318306 2 bed 2 bath condo with very good elementary and middle schools at walkable distance. It is a gated community and a very friendly one for kids. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Mission Valley
42124 Camino Santa Barbara
42124 Camino Santa Barbara, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
1750 sqft
Beautifully updated Ranch Home Mission-San Jose Dist. of Fremont!! - Beautifully updated ranch home with brand new kitchen and bathrooms. Includes stainless steel appliances, high-end tile, and recessed lighting.
Mission San Jose
43140 Starr Street
43140 Starr Street, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 43140 Starr Street in Fremont. View photos, descriptions and more!