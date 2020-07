Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly alarm system clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access lobby media room package receiving pool table yoga

Welcome to a world of refinement. One Pearl Place offers personalized service and unsurpassed attention to detail. Here, California living is showcased by linking the harmony of nature in a relaxing setting of Northern European design. Our luxury apartment homes feature gas stoves, washers and dryers, granite countertops, and ample closet space. You will find that our community is in a desirable location, close to schools, fine restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. With all of this, plus a convenient location that is within walking distance to the VTA Light Rail station, just minutes from Highway 85 and 87, and about 20 minutes from the San Jose International Airport, you are sure to find the perfect new place to live.