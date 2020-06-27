2360 Westgate Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Willow Glen Beauty! Big 2 Story Home w/ 4 Bdrms/3.5 baths in Well Established Neighborhood. - **Due to COVID19 any interested parties must call our office @ 408 371 0705 to be "pre-screened" before scheduling an appointment. All parties (maximum 2 people) must have their own face masks before entering**



This semi-custom home offers a spacious but warm floor plan with 4 Bedrooms 3.5 baths with 3300 Sq. Ft of living space! Please note ALL bedrooms are upstairs.



Spacious gourmet kitchen including built-in refrigerator, gas cook top, double ovens and microwave. Breakfast bar and nook!



Formal Dining adjacent to kitchen. Cozy formal living room at entry with fireplace and lots of natural light!



Big family room with additional fireplace and access to nice patio and lawn area in back yard. Fruit tree's are added bonus!



Tile flooring throughout the lower level of home, stairs and newer carpet in all bedrooms.



Huge master bedroom with gas fireplace, big walk in closet, and front balcony to relax on in the evenings. Master bathroom has sunken tub, big walk in shower, dual sinks and added linen closet.



All 3 other bedrooms are very nice sized with big closets, ceiling fans, natural light.

2 full size baths with shower/tub enclosures and big vanities with dual sinks.

Inside laundry with wash basin and washer/dryer provided.



Central A/C & Heating on both levels.



Additional storage cabinets in 2 car garage.



Garbage & Gardener included/Tenants pay PG&E & Water.



Non-smokers please / May consider pets with strong references and additional deposit.

Rent: $6,550

Deposit $6,700



Very close to schools, parks and not far from down town Willow Glen! **All neighborhood schools must verified before applying by applicants**



1) Must have a Credit Score of 700 or higher with no judgments, liens, bankruptcies or collections. Also, no evictions.



2) Combined household gross income must be 3 times the amount of rent responsible for



3) Must have worked with current employer for 2 years minimum or in the same industry OR provide copy of Employment Offer Letter if relocating due to job purposes.



PLEASE CONTACT MATUSICH & RAICH PROPERTY MANAGEMENT at 408-371-0705 for additional information or a viewing.



