San Jose, CA
2360 Westgate Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2360 Westgate Ave

2360 Westgate Avenue · (408) 371-0705
Location

2360 Westgate Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2360 Westgate Ave · Avail. now

$6,550

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Willow Glen Beauty! Big 2 Story Home w/ 4 Bdrms/3.5 baths in Well Established Neighborhood. - **Due to COVID19 any interested parties must call our office @ 408 371 0705 to be "pre-screened" before scheduling an appointment. All parties (maximum 2 people) must have their own face masks before entering**

This semi-custom home offers a spacious but warm floor plan with 4 Bedrooms 3.5 baths with 3300 Sq. Ft of living space! Please note ALL bedrooms are upstairs.

Spacious gourmet kitchen including built-in refrigerator, gas cook top, double ovens and microwave. Breakfast bar and nook!

Formal Dining adjacent to kitchen. Cozy formal living room at entry with fireplace and lots of natural light!

Big family room with additional fireplace and access to nice patio and lawn area in back yard. Fruit tree's are added bonus!

Tile flooring throughout the lower level of home, stairs and newer carpet in all bedrooms.

Huge master bedroom with gas fireplace, big walk in closet, and front balcony to relax on in the evenings. Master bathroom has sunken tub, big walk in shower, dual sinks and added linen closet.

All 3 other bedrooms are very nice sized with big closets, ceiling fans, natural light.
2 full size baths with shower/tub enclosures and big vanities with dual sinks.
Inside laundry with wash basin and washer/dryer provided.

Central A/C & Heating on both levels.

Additional storage cabinets in 2 car garage.

Garbage & Gardener included/Tenants pay PG&E & Water.

Non-smokers please / May consider pets with strong references and additional deposit.
Rent: $6,550
Deposit $6,700

Very close to schools, parks and not far from down town Willow Glen! **All neighborhood schools must verified before applying by applicants**

1) Must have a Credit Score of 700 or higher with no judgments, liens, bankruptcies or collections. Also, no evictions.

2) Combined household gross income must be 3 times the amount of rent responsible for

3) Must have worked with current employer for 2 years minimum or in the same industry OR provide copy of Employment Offer Letter if relocating due to job purposes.

PLEASE CONTACT MATUSICH & RAICH PROPERTY MANAGEMENT at 408-371-0705 for additional information or a viewing.

(RLNE2315753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Westgate Ave have any available units?
2360 Westgate Ave has a unit available for $6,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 Westgate Ave have?
Some of 2360 Westgate Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Westgate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Westgate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Westgate Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Westgate Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2360 Westgate Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Westgate Ave offers parking.
Does 2360 Westgate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Westgate Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Westgate Ave have a pool?
No, 2360 Westgate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Westgate Ave have accessible units?
No, 2360 Westgate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Westgate Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Westgate Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
