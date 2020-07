Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym parking pool hot tub accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments online portal

Los Gatos Creek apartments and townhouses sits on Los Gatos Creek providing beautiful views, and fun trails in the heart of Willow Glen! Our beautiful community offers, a year round sparkling pool, hot tub and a state of the art fitness center.



We are a pet friendly community welcoming four legged friends (breed and weight restrictions apply). We take pride in our outstanding landscape. Los Gatos Creek apartments and townhouses provides a peaceful, welcoming environment, also aided by our wonderful location in Willow Glen, and minutes away from downtown Campbell, offering a variety of entertainment.