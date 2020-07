Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room parking bike storage garage internet access elevator pool bbq/grill business center car charging cc payments concierge courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Welcome to Centerra Apartments for rent in Downtown San Jose, CA. Perfectly located near shopping, dining, entertainment and more, see why our luxury apartments for rent in CA are the perfect home for you.



Our luxury apartments in Downtown San Jose offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments that features wood style flooring, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and more. Experience luxury living in our pet-friendly apartments in CA that offers a rooftop dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident loft/game room, and rooftop social lounge that is the perfect way to stay connected with neighbors.