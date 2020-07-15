/
De Anza College
45 Apartments For Rent Near De Anza College
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,466
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,294
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Homestead Road
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,388
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,951
1035 sqft
Bright apartments located near I-280 and Homestead Square Shopping Center. Community garden and swimming pool. Tenants have access to car charging station. Units feature air conditioning, private laundry, granite countertops, and large windows.
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$1,885
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
926 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Gardens of Fontainbleu
10200 Miller Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
1650 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool and sauna. On-site laundry available. Shop and dine at The Marketplace. Easy access to I-280.
Calvert
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,297
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,936
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,786
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
City Center
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Vallco Park North
Arioso
19608 Pruneridge Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1217 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
City Center
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Vallco Park South
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$3,476
916 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,517
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Vallco Park South
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,717
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,517
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Ortega Park
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,925
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,942
978 sqft
In the heart of Silicon Valley near popular restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site fitness center, spa and rooftop terrace. Apartments feature large spaces, and modern decor and appliances.
Calabazas North
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,961
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,237
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
City Center
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now dropped to $2700 from $2795! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
10728 Deep Cliffe Drive
10728 Deep Cliffe Drive, Cupertino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,650
2400 sqft
CUPERTINO -Very Spacious 4/3 Tri-level Home/with Pool in Well Established Neighborhood/Close to 85/280 - Type: Single Family Home Address: 10728 Deep Cliffe Dr, Cupertino, CA 95014 Location: S. Foothill, St.
Joaquin Miller
6119 Elmbridge Dr
6119 Elmbridge Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,970
1532 sqft
Awesome Home in Awesome Complex. Remodeled and updated throughout. Located near shops, Restaurants and Parks. The Best Schools in the Area. Easy Commute to all Bay Area High Tech. Call Today!
10421 Lansdale Avenue
10421 Lansdale Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1714 sqft
Beautiful Cupertino Home with Hardwood Floors. Large Backyard, great for entertaining. Excellent Schools. - Stunning 3br/2ba home located in a beautiful Cupertino neighborhood. Available now.
Calabazas North
7150 Rainbow Dr Apt 14
7150 Rainbow Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
968 sqft
Utilities: PG&E and internet tenant resposible Landscaping: Included Parking: Two assigned spaces in gated garage and street parking as permitted Laundry: Included Pet Policy: No Two bedroom, 1 bath condo has carpet through out unit.
7679 Squirewood Way
7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1673 sqft
CUPERTINO - Outstanding location for this tastefully updated home - MOVE IN INCENTIVE - Cupertino Type: Single Family House Address: 7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino CA. 95014 Cross Streets: Rainbow and S.
19482 Rosemarie Pl
19482 Rosemarie Place, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1450 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Fully Remodelled 3 Br. 2.5 ba. Cup.
20990 Valley Green Drive
20990 Valley Green Drive, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
750 sqft
Garden style apartments, public transportation, freeway access, 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks from main street Santa Monica. .
Calabazas North
7104 Clarendon St
7104 Clarendon Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1542 sqft
PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS!! 3 bed 2.
Monta Vista
10051 Peninsula Ave
10051 Peninsula Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Available 08/01/20 Prestigious Cupertino location - Property Id: 308815 Prestigious Cupertino location, spectacular two-story home. Desirable Monta Vista high, Kennedy Middle. Two-level open floor plan.
Serra
991 The Dalles Avenue
991 The Dalles Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,550
1225 sqft
991 The Dalles Avenue Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Home with Cupertino Schools! - *Please do not disturb current occupants* Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
