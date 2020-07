Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry garbage disposal microwave range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit game room parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly bbq/grill concierge key fob access

Artistic living in downtown San Jose's SoFA District, Sparq is an architectural work of art that caters to those who enjoy having comfortable cafes, restaurants, arts, and entertainment in their backyard. When you're not exploring your inspired surroundings, you'll be able to kick back and enjoy your apartment's state-of-the-art smart technology features and a chic design aesthetic or meet up with friends in one of the many gathering spaces. Sparq has something for whatever you're in the mood for - whether you want to entertain at in the resident lounge or game room, use the outdoor pizza oven, hang at the fire pit, or work from home in the co-working lounge. Sparq makes every day special.