Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:05 PM

1760 Golden Gate

1760 Golden Gate Ave · (415) 655-0463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1760 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA 94115
Western Addition

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1760 Golden Gate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
on-site laundry
You’ll never get lost in NOPA, the location is built right into the name. North of the Panhandle - that thin strip of greenery from Divisadero to Upper Haight - is central without the downtown crowds; it’s close to Golden Gate Park, but on the sunny side of the fog-belt. NOPA is a major brunch and BBQ destination with a host of standout music venues: The Independent, The Fillmore, Madrone. Diverse, colorful, and MUNI-wired, NOPA hits the spot.A home is made of hopes and dreams…and maybe a few walls and beams and stuff…We don’t want to get too technical. Time-saving amenities like washer/dryer, dishwasher and parking make this NOPA apartment a breezy place to daydream. The views are inspirational too!Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pet-friendly! We spec

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Golden Gate have any available units?
1760 Golden Gate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 Golden Gate have?
Some of 1760 Golden Gate's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Golden Gate currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Golden Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Golden Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 Golden Gate is pet friendly.
Does 1760 Golden Gate offer parking?
Yes, 1760 Golden Gate offers parking.
Does 1760 Golden Gate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 Golden Gate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Golden Gate have a pool?
No, 1760 Golden Gate does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Golden Gate have accessible units?
No, 1760 Golden Gate does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Golden Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 Golden Gate has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

