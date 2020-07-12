704 Apartments for rent in Outer Richmond, San Francisco, CA

/
outer richmond
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
499 33rd Avenue
499 33rd Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
4 Bedrooms
Ask
499 33rd Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms $4,995
4 Bedrooms Ask
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
875 36th Avenue
875 36th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1340 sqft
GG Park views, hdwd flrs, fireplace, yard/Furnished - This beautifully spacious furnished short term rental is a 2 bed/1 bath flat with abundant natural light and centrally located in the Richmond District with many neighborhood delights nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
746 30th Avenue
746 30th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
746 30th Avenue Available 08/01/20 New Renovation! In-Law Unit - Thank you for your interest in 746 30th Avenue in San Francisco's Outer Richmond District - Available beginning of August! - In law unit with private entrance - $2400 per month -
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
806 35th Ave.
806 35th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
2296 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR: 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gEgaKf2Z4xC RENTAL DESCRIPTION: Beautiful and very large 5BR/3BA house located in convenient Outer Richmond.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,710
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
1290 20th Ave
1290 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment building located one block from Golden Gate Park, with shopping, dining and more just steps away. Renovated units have hardwood floors, curved archways and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly residence with alarm system and garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
337 10TH AVENUE Apartments
337 10th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Dim sum, borscht, and Guinness – it’s all in a day’s dining in the Richmond District. Chinese, Russian and Irish cultures overlap to delicious effect along this area’s main commercial arteries, Clement and Geary.
Last updated June 28 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments
310 6th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
669 sqft
Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is home to Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Lincoln Way
1001 Lincoln Way, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Victorian flat | AMSI | Alexandr Metlinski - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Victorian flat is located on the first but not ground floor of the well-maintained building.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1255 20th Ave
1255 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
700 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in San Francisco. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 21st 2020. $1,250/month rent for ONE room or $2,500/month for whole cottage. $2,500 security deposit required.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
146 6th Ave.
146 6th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
740 sqft
Newly Renovated 1-bedroom Edwardian on quiet tree-lined street in Lake District. Lot of windows, all with thermal glass. Ebonized hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1339 16th Ave
1339 16th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,275
4 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE REDUCTION! Remodeled brand new w/new appliances, hardwood floors, lots of light, flexible space and hydronic heating system - This rare brand new remodeled 3-4 bedroom apartment is ideally situated on a residential street in the Inner Sunset
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
578 9th Avenue
578 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A Available 08/01/20 Fabulous 1 bed/1 bath with great morning light. The unit has a full sized kitchen and bathroom with modern fixtures and appliances, and tile/wood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 12th Ave 3
1201 12th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Large One Bedroom Apt Near UCSF! - Property Id: 308718 This huge one bedroom 1st Floor apartment is in a lovely and charming San Francisco building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
1538 42nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1360 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
4740 Balboa Street
4740 Balboa Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
4740 Balboa Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio Ask
1 Bedroom $2,495
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1219 47th Avenue
1219 47th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1219 47th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom $2,450
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
385 17th Avenue
385 17th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
748 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3DKHtSewafm RENTAL DESCRIPTION: Large 1BR/1BA unit in a beautiful conveniently located four unit Edwardian building. Invitingly spacious living room for relaxing and entertaining.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
726 18th Ave - 1
726 18th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1100 sqft
** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE This stunning apartment unit is located in the Richmond District of San Francisco. On the 2nd floor, it has 3 bedrooms and 1.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
645 15th Avenue
645 15th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2188 sqft
This spacious four-bedroom home, located in one of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods in Inner Richmond is available for lease. This home filled with SF character, is located less than two block's away from Golden Gate Park.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
734 Balboa Street
734 Balboa Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,050
734 Balboa Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom $3,050
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
4640 Balboa St
4640 Balboa Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
4640 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms $2,995
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
46 7th Avenue
46 7th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,495
46 7th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms $7,495
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1209 21st Avenue
1209 21st Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1209 21st Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms $4,000
