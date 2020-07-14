All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

747 ELLIS Apartments

747 Ellis Street · (415) 853-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

747 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$2,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 747 ELLIS Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
The Tenderloin is San Francisco’s buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters. Home to many of the creatives that give the city its swagger, the Tenderloin is a commuters’ paradise with the Walk Score stats to prove it. Craft cocktail lounges and locavore restaurants are popping up on every block – making the area an after-work destination for tech-savvy professionals.

Tired of the suburbs? Move downtown and ditch that long commute. Right out your door there are shopping, dining, and nightlife options, with great neighborhood watering holes like Bourbon & Branch, Whitechapel, and 800 Larkin. This apartment has everything you need to settle in quickly: gated entry, high ceilings, refrigerator, and a gas range. Have a dog or cat? Good news, it’s pet friendly.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $75 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 ELLIS Apartments have any available units?
747 ELLIS Apartments has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 ELLIS Apartments have?
Some of 747 ELLIS Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 ELLIS Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
747 ELLIS Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 ELLIS Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 ELLIS Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 747 ELLIS Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 747 ELLIS Apartments offers parking.
Does 747 ELLIS Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 ELLIS Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 ELLIS Apartments have a pool?
No, 747 ELLIS Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 747 ELLIS Apartments have accessible units?
No, 747 ELLIS Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 747 ELLIS Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 ELLIS Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

