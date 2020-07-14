747 ELLIS Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator dishwasher bathtub oven stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

The Tenderloin is San Francisco’s buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters. Home to many of the creatives that give the city its swagger, the Tenderloin is a commuters’ paradise with the Walk Score stats to prove it. Craft cocktail lounges and locavore restaurants are popping up on every block – making the area an after-work destination for tech-savvy professionals.



Tired of the suburbs? Move downtown and ditch that long commute. Right out your door there are shopping, dining, and nightlife options, with great neighborhood watering holes like Bourbon & Branch, Whitechapel, and 800 Larkin. This apartment has everything you need to settle in quickly: gated entry, high ceilings, refrigerator, and a gas range. Have a dog or cat? Good news, it’s pet friendly.



At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream