Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

861 POST

861 Post St · (415) 234-1393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

861 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0016 · Avail. now

$2,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 376 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 861 POST.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
861 Post is conveniently situated in beautiful Lower Nob Hill. Centrally located in the historic Lower Nob Hill Apartment Hotel District, the building features on-site laundry, an elevator, and other modern amenities while offering residents access to great restaurants, bars, shops, entertainment, and other staples of city life.

861 Post is a Walker and Rider’s Paradise blocks away from Downtown San Francisco, the Financial District, Nob Hill, Union Square shopping, Polk Street bars, and more. BART, Muni, and Van Ness tech shuttles make it simple to commute to work, run errands, or enjoy a night out – nearby Liholiho Yacht Club and Great American Music Hall are just two of the nearby restaurant and entertainment options.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 POST have any available units?
861 POST has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 POST have?
Some of 861 POST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 POST currently offering any rent specials?
861 POST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 POST pet-friendly?
Yes, 861 POST is pet friendly.
Does 861 POST offer parking?
No, 861 POST does not offer parking.
Does 861 POST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 861 POST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 POST have a pool?
No, 861 POST does not have a pool.
Does 861 POST have accessible units?
No, 861 POST does not have accessible units.
Does 861 POST have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 POST does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

