Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly elevator bathtub range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

861 Post is conveniently situated in beautiful Lower Nob Hill. Centrally located in the historic Lower Nob Hill Apartment Hotel District, the building features on-site laundry, an elevator, and other modern amenities while offering residents access to great restaurants, bars, shops, entertainment, and other staples of city life.



861 Post is a Walker and Rider’s Paradise blocks away from Downtown San Francisco, the Financial District, Nob Hill, Union Square shopping, Polk Street bars, and more. BART, Muni, and Van Ness tech shuttles make it simple to commute to work, run errands, or enjoy a night out – nearby Liholiho Yacht Club and Great American Music Hall are just two of the nearby restaurant and entertainment options.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.