All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 820 Ashbury St #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
820 Ashbury St #5
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

820 Ashbury St #5

820 Ashbury St · (415) 725-1807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Buena Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

820 Ashbury St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Buena Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 820 Ashbury St #5 · Avail. now

$3,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
RENTED!!!!! Sun-Drenched 1 Bedroom in Ashbury Heights/ Cole Valley! - For viewing contact Sylvia 415-725-1807
ssotomayor@amsiemail.com

This sun drenched, spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Edwardian in Ashbury Heights is full of style. This boutique building harkens from the turn of the century pre earthquake 1906 era.

The home has been lovingly updated and offers period charm with modern conveniences. Relax and recharge at home, then step out to enjoy all that vibrant Ashbury Heights and Cole Valley have to offer.

Living:
-1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
-High ceilings
-Updated kitchen with plenty of storage
-Granite countertops
-Gas range
-Microwave
-Eat-in kitchen
-New Stainless Steel Fridge (pictured)
-Gorgeous Edwardian decorative fireplace in the living room
-Living room features a decorative fireplace and large windows
-Bathroom is spacious and features full tile throughout and soaking tub with shower
-Large bedroom with two separate closets offering plenty of storage
-Entrance into the home via the formal entry vestibule featuring original arched doorway full of charm
-Natural sunlight with expansive windows throughout
-Breathtaking views of Haussman era architecture
-Evening views of the magnificent lights of St. Ignatius Cathedral
-Shared laundry in building

Neighborhood:
-Located in Ashbury Heights/Cole Valley
-Gourmet grocer on corner
-Famous "Bacon Bacon" Deli next to corner grocer
-Cole Street shops and dining just a 3 block walk
-Lovely common area garden access on premises
-Buena Vista Park and Golden Gate Park are within walking distance
-Lycee Francais De San Francisco is one block north on Ashbury
-Access at corner to Google, Genentech buses and MUNI transportation
-Walk score 96. Transit score 90. Bike Score 74.

Details:
-Tenant pays for cable, Wi-Fi, electricity, gas
-Owner pays for water, garbage & gardening
-Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent
-$40 Application Fee
-1 year lease
-No pets, No smoking

Sylvia Sotomayor
415-725-1807
ssotomayor@amsiemail.com
DRE# 01486971
AMSI

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2780286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Ashbury St #5 have any available units?
820 Ashbury St #5 has a unit available for $3,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Ashbury St #5 have?
Some of 820 Ashbury St #5's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Ashbury St #5 currently offering any rent specials?
820 Ashbury St #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Ashbury St #5 pet-friendly?
No, 820 Ashbury St #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 820 Ashbury St #5 offer parking?
No, 820 Ashbury St #5 does not offer parking.
Does 820 Ashbury St #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Ashbury St #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Ashbury St #5 have a pool?
No, 820 Ashbury St #5 does not have a pool.
Does 820 Ashbury St #5 have accessible units?
No, 820 Ashbury St #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Ashbury St #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Ashbury St #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 820 Ashbury St #5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

709 Geary Apartments
709 Geary Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
977 PINE Apartments
977 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St
San Francisco, CA 94105
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
1060 PINE Apartments
1060 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
777 Tenn
777 Tennessee Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity