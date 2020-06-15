820 Ashbury St #5

Amenities

RENTED!!!!! Sun-Drenched 1 Bedroom in Ashbury Heights/ Cole Valley! - For viewing contact Sylvia 415-725-1807

This sun drenched, spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Edwardian in Ashbury Heights is full of style. This boutique building harkens from the turn of the century pre earthquake 1906 era.



The home has been lovingly updated and offers period charm with modern conveniences. Relax and recharge at home, then step out to enjoy all that vibrant Ashbury Heights and Cole Valley have to offer.



Living:

-1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

-High ceilings

-Updated kitchen with plenty of storage

-Granite countertops

-Gas range

-Microwave

-Eat-in kitchen

-New Stainless Steel Fridge (pictured)

-Gorgeous Edwardian decorative fireplace in the living room

-Living room features a decorative fireplace and large windows

-Bathroom is spacious and features full tile throughout and soaking tub with shower

-Large bedroom with two separate closets offering plenty of storage

-Entrance into the home via the formal entry vestibule featuring original arched doorway full of charm

-Natural sunlight with expansive windows throughout

-Breathtaking views of Haussman era architecture

-Evening views of the magnificent lights of St. Ignatius Cathedral

-Shared laundry in building



Neighborhood:

-Located in Ashbury Heights/Cole Valley

-Gourmet grocer on corner

-Famous "Bacon Bacon" Deli next to corner grocer

-Cole Street shops and dining just a 3 block walk

-Lovely common area garden access on premises

-Buena Vista Park and Golden Gate Park are within walking distance

-Lycee Francais De San Francisco is one block north on Ashbury

-Access at corner to Google, Genentech buses and MUNI transportation

-Walk score 96. Transit score 90. Bike Score 74.



Details:

-Tenant pays for cable, Wi-Fi, electricity, gas

-Owner pays for water, garbage & gardening

-Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent

-$40 Application Fee

-1 year lease

-No pets, No smoking



Sylvia Sotomayor

415-725-1807

ssotomayor@amsiemail.com

DRE# 01486971

AMSI



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2780286)