All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 779 Kansas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
779 Kansas Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

779 Kansas Street

779 Kansas Street · (415) 515-4275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Potrero Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

779 Kansas Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 779 Kansas Street · Avail. now

$5,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated 3BR/1.5BA Potrero Home! 2 Car Garage! Yard! Views! PROGRESSIVE - At the crest of Potrero Hill, this charming Victorian single family home is blocks from Potrero’s stylish 18th and 20th Street boutiques and gourmet dining. Walk to the Caltrain Station! Or jump on Highways 280/101 for quick access to the Peninsula or Bay Bridge! Whole Foods and the SF Design Center are nearby. What’s not to love about one of San Francisco’s sunniest neighborhoods!

Newly renovated with loving care, this home contains:
- Spacious sun-filled living room
- Updated, eat-in-kitchen has ample quartz countertop space, island, and generous cabinet. There is a 4 burner gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Area for breakfast table has wonderful views of downtown and the Bay!
- 3 nice size bedrooms, all which are separated for maximum privacy.
- Newly renovated bathroom with shower, plus an additional half bath!
- Large porch off the kitchen overlooks the spacious garden and has stupendous eastern views of the city skyline and of the east bay hills.
- Huge flat garden, perfect for someone with a green thumb, parties, or just to catch the sunshine. PLUS your own fig tree, soon ready for harvesting!

Additional features of this handsome home include:
- Traditional floor plan with living spaces all on one level
- Beautiful hardwood floors
- Full size washer and dryer
- 2 car, tandem, garage with easy street parking for a 3rd car
- Tons of storage!

Monthly Rent: $5,400
Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent
Tenant pays for all utilities other than periodic gardener
No pets (other than service or comfort animals)
12-month minimum lease
Ready for immediate occupancy

Address: 779 Kansas Street

For questions or to schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or text 415-680-7546

View our other vacancies at: http://progressivesf.com/our-current-vacancies.html.

Frustrated finding an apartment or home to rent? Contact us about our Tenant Relocation Service: joe@progressivesf.com

CA DRE License # 01905856.
Progressive Property Group.

(RLNE2659063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 Kansas Street have any available units?
779 Kansas Street has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 779 Kansas Street have?
Some of 779 Kansas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 Kansas Street currently offering any rent specials?
779 Kansas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 Kansas Street pet-friendly?
No, 779 Kansas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 779 Kansas Street offer parking?
Yes, 779 Kansas Street offers parking.
Does 779 Kansas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 779 Kansas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 Kansas Street have a pool?
No, 779 Kansas Street does not have a pool.
Does 779 Kansas Street have accessible units?
No, 779 Kansas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 779 Kansas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 779 Kansas Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 779 Kansas Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1125 BROADWAY Apartments
1125 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94109
1201 Pine Street
1201 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
828 Jones
828 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Francisco 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Apartments
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity