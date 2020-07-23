Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Renovated 3BR/1.5BA Potrero Home! 2 Car Garage! Yard! Views! PROGRESSIVE - At the crest of Potrero Hill, this charming Victorian single family home is blocks from Potrero’s stylish 18th and 20th Street boutiques and gourmet dining. Walk to the Caltrain Station! Or jump on Highways 280/101 for quick access to the Peninsula or Bay Bridge! Whole Foods and the SF Design Center are nearby. What’s not to love about one of San Francisco’s sunniest neighborhoods!



Newly renovated with loving care, this home contains:

- Spacious sun-filled living room

- Updated, eat-in-kitchen has ample quartz countertop space, island, and generous cabinet. There is a 4 burner gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Area for breakfast table has wonderful views of downtown and the Bay!

- 3 nice size bedrooms, all which are separated for maximum privacy.

- Newly renovated bathroom with shower, plus an additional half bath!

- Large porch off the kitchen overlooks the spacious garden and has stupendous eastern views of the city skyline and of the east bay hills.

- Huge flat garden, perfect for someone with a green thumb, parties, or just to catch the sunshine. PLUS your own fig tree, soon ready for harvesting!



Additional features of this handsome home include:

- Traditional floor plan with living spaces all on one level

- Beautiful hardwood floors

- Full size washer and dryer

- 2 car, tandem, garage with easy street parking for a 3rd car

- Tons of storage!



Monthly Rent: $5,400

Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent

Tenant pays for all utilities other than periodic gardener

No pets (other than service or comfort animals)

12-month minimum lease

Ready for immediate occupancy



Address: 779 Kansas Street



For questions or to schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or text 415-680-7546



View our other vacancies at: http://progressivesf.com/our-current-vacancies.html.



Frustrated finding an apartment or home to rent? Contact us about our Tenant Relocation Service: joe@progressivesf.com



CA DRE License # 01905856.

Progressive Property Group.



