1025 Steiner
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:11 AM

1025 Steiner

1025 Steiner St · (415) 915-8485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1025 Steiner St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Alamo Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1025 Steiner.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Centered on Alamo Square Park, this quiet hilltop haven has a couple tricks up its sleeve. Cinematic city views, wedding cake Victorians and a bar scene that’s just far enough away to not wake up the neighbors. The Divisadero strip is studded with scores of welcoming watering holes. Whether you're thirsty for locally brewed beer, a tasty glass of wine, a craft cocktail, or a stiff shot of whiskey, it's all within a couple of blocks. Bonus: there are no major hills to climb in the midst of your bar crawling.

Populate your Pinterest with share-able views from your very own patio. This beautiful building brings some of the great outdoors into your life. It’s also a comforts-of-home superstar. Amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, and room for a four-legged roomie.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in upda

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Steiner have any available units?
1025 Steiner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Steiner have?
Some of 1025 Steiner's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Steiner currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Steiner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Steiner pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Steiner is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Steiner offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Steiner offers parking.
Does 1025 Steiner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Steiner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Steiner have a pool?
No, 1025 Steiner does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Steiner have accessible units?
No, 1025 Steiner does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Steiner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Steiner has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

