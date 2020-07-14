655 STOCKTON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator cats allowed

655 Stockton is a Nob Hill standard, balancing modern amenities and historic charm. Nestled between the stately neighborhood’s famous hotels, beautiful parks, and plentiful food, drink, shopping, and entertainment, this columned, classic fixture is ideally situated for work and play.



Perfect Walk and Transit Scores mixed with ample bike lanes give 655 Stockton residents easy access to multiple neighborhoods – including North Beach, the Financial District, and Downtown – and beyond. Commuters love the BART and Muni options, and those looking for a change of pace (or playing tourist for the day) can hop on the cable car that runs in front of the building on California Street.



Located across the street from the Ritz Carlton, 655 Stockton is also close to dog-friendly green spaces Huntington Park, Willie “Woo Woo” Wong Park, and St. Mary’s Square. Whether catching a show at the Masonic, grabbing a drink at tiki-themed Tonga Room, or enjoying wood-fired pizzas at Del Popolo, 655 Stockton