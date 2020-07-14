All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

655 STOCKTON Street

655 Stockton Street · (415) 985-1874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

655 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,795

Studio · 1 Bath · 351 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,795

Studio · 1 Bath · 351 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$3,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 354 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$3,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$4,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 655 STOCKTON Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
cats allowed
655 Stockton is a Nob Hill standard, balancing modern amenities and historic charm. Nestled between the stately neighborhood’s famous hotels, beautiful parks, and plentiful food, drink, shopping, and entertainment, this columned, classic fixture is ideally situated for work and play.

Perfect Walk and Transit Scores mixed with ample bike lanes give 655 Stockton residents easy access to multiple neighborhoods – including North Beach, the Financial District, and Downtown – and beyond. Commuters love the BART and Muni options, and those looking for a change of pace (or playing tourist for the day) can hop on the cable car that runs in front of the building on California Street.

Located across the street from the Ritz Carlton, 655 Stockton is also close to dog-friendly green spaces Huntington Park, Willie “Woo Woo” Wong Park, and St. Mary’s Square. Whether catching a show at the Masonic, grabbing a drink at tiki-themed Tonga Room, or enjoying wood-fired pizzas at Del Popolo, 655 Stockton

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 STOCKTON Street have any available units?
655 STOCKTON Street has 9 units available starting at $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 STOCKTON Street have?
Some of 655 STOCKTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 STOCKTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
655 STOCKTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 STOCKTON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 STOCKTON Street is pet friendly.
Does 655 STOCKTON Street offer parking?
No, 655 STOCKTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 655 STOCKTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 STOCKTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 STOCKTON Street have a pool?
No, 655 STOCKTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 655 STOCKTON Street have accessible units?
No, 655 STOCKTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 655 STOCKTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 STOCKTON Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

