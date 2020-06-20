All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 64 Sanchez St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
64 Sanchez St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:23 AM

64 Sanchez St.

64 Sanchez Street · (415) 690-8156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Duboce Triangle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

64 Sanchez Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Duboce Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit - 3 Br, 2 Ba - Large modern living room - Formal dining area - Completely renovated kitchen with Gas Range, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator - Laundry in unit - Garage parking with Tesla EV charging station (lower rates)Tesla EV charger on a separate meter with lower EV rates - Ring doorbell, Nest cameras - Deck Terms - One year lease - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - Tenant pays water and garbage Location Duboce Triangle is a hip and perfectly balanced residential, commercial, and green space neighborhood in a coveted triangle enclosed by Castro Street, Duboce Avenue, and Market Street. The residential haven has increased in trendiness along with the increase of small businesses that dot the inner circle, as well as the redevelopment along Market Street. While a handful of long-time business residents hold their location, newer bars and restaurants have begun to attract more foot traffic in the dense residential triangle. One of the biggest attractions to the region outside of the boutique shops is the neighborhood s namesake, Duboce Park, established in 1900. This dog-loving park has a large run for dogs adjacent to a huge grassy area for lounging. Hayes Valley, the Castro, and the Mission are all within walking distance, offering residents everything the city has to offer and public transportation lines are steps away from most Duboce Triangle front doors. Victorian flats and apartment buildings line the streets filled with a diverse group of residents. Duboce Triangle is one of San Francisco s most coveted places to call home, and ideal for people who want to live in a Zen neighborhood with a hip vibe, within walking distance to the main attractions of the city.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Sanchez St. have any available units?
64 Sanchez St. has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Sanchez St. have?
Some of 64 Sanchez St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Sanchez St. currently offering any rent specials?
64 Sanchez St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Sanchez St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Sanchez St. is pet friendly.
Does 64 Sanchez St. offer parking?
Yes, 64 Sanchez St. does offer parking.
Does 64 Sanchez St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Sanchez St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Sanchez St. have a pool?
No, 64 Sanchez St. does not have a pool.
Does 64 Sanchez St. have accessible units?
No, 64 Sanchez St. does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Sanchez St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Sanchez St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 64 Sanchez St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SOMA at 788
788 Harrison St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1050 POST
1050 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1660 BAY
1660 Bay St
San Francisco, CA 94123
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
950 FRANKLIN
950 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1401 Jones
1401 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2000 Post
2000 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity