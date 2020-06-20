64 Sanchez St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit - 3 Br, 2 Ba - Large modern living room - Formal dining area - Completely renovated kitchen with Gas Range, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator - Laundry in unit - Garage parking with Tesla EV charging station (lower rates)Tesla EV charger on a separate meter with lower EV rates - Ring doorbell, Nest cameras - Deck Terms - One year lease - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - Tenant pays water and garbage Location Duboce Triangle is a hip and perfectly balanced residential, commercial, and green space neighborhood in a coveted triangle enclosed by Castro Street, Duboce Avenue, and Market Street. The residential haven has increased in trendiness along with the increase of small businesses that dot the inner circle, as well as the redevelopment along Market Street. While a handful of long-time business residents hold their location, newer bars and restaurants have begun to attract more foot traffic in the dense residential triangle. One of the biggest attractions to the region outside of the boutique shops is the neighborhood s namesake, Duboce Park, established in 1900. This dog-loving park has a large run for dogs adjacent to a huge grassy area for lounging. Hayes Valley, the Castro, and the Mission are all within walking distance, offering residents everything the city has to offer and public transportation lines are steps away from most Duboce Triangle front doors. Victorian flats and apartment buildings line the streets filled with a diverse group of residents. Duboce Triangle is one of San Francisco s most coveted places to call home, and ideal for people who want to live in a Zen neighborhood with a hip vibe, within walking distance to the main attractions of the city.



