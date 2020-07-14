2222 Leavenworth Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed elevator garage alarm system internet access lobby

2222 Leavenworth is a Russian Hill classic in the heart of one of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods. Its sweeping panoramic views showcase landmarks like Alcatraz, Coit Tower, the Bay Bridge, and the Financial District skyline, with a location near some of the city's best bars, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Period-specific details dating from 2222 Leavenworth's 1929 construction coexist with plentiful modern amenities, including on-site laundry, parking, and more. Just a block from the famous "Crookedest Street in the World" switchbacks of Lombard Street, living at 2222 Leavenworth means easy access to Polk Street and Columbus Avenue's many attractions. George Sterling Park, Russian Hill Park, Michelangelo Playground, Fay Park, and Washington Square Park are just some of the many nearby green spaces for dog walking, jogging, or relaxing.This designated Walker's and Rider's Paradise is a commuter or explorer's dream - Downtown offices and BART and Muni hubs are a quick trip away. Add in a strong Bike Score and 2222 Leavenworth is the perfect home base for adventures in San Francisco and beyond.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.