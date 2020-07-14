All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

2222 Leavenworth Apartments

2222 Leavenworth Street · (415) 523-8936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2222 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$4,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2222 Leavenworth Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
elevator
garage
alarm system
internet access
lobby
2222 Leavenworth is a Russian Hill classic in the heart of one of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods. Its sweeping panoramic views showcase landmarks like Alcatraz, Coit Tower, the Bay Bridge, and the Financial District skyline, with a location near some of the city's best bars, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Period-specific details dating from 2222 Leavenworth's 1929 construction coexist with plentiful modern amenities, including on-site laundry, parking, and more. Just a block from the famous "Crookedest Street in the World" switchbacks of Lombard Street, living at 2222 Leavenworth means easy access to Polk Street and Columbus Avenue's many attractions. George Sterling Park, Russian Hill Park, Michelangelo Playground, Fay Park, and Washington Square Park are just some of the many nearby green spaces for dog walking, jogging, or relaxing.This designated Walker's and Rider's Paradise is a commuter or explorer's dream - Downtown offices and BART and Muni hubs are a quick trip away. Add in a strong Bike Score and 2222 Leavenworth is the perfect home base for adventures in San Francisco and beyond.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40
restrictions: 40lb weight limit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Leavenworth Apartments have any available units?
2222 Leavenworth Apartments has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Leavenworth Apartments have?
Some of 2222 Leavenworth Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Leavenworth Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Leavenworth Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Leavenworth Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 Leavenworth Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 2222 Leavenworth Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Leavenworth Apartments offers parking.
Does 2222 Leavenworth Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 Leavenworth Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Leavenworth Apartments have a pool?
No, 2222 Leavenworth Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Leavenworth Apartments have accessible units?
No, 2222 Leavenworth Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Leavenworth Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 Leavenworth Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

