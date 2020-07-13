All apartments in San Francisco
1547 Clay
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

1547 Clay

1547 Clay St · (415) 360-0207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1547 Clay St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0207 · Avail. now

$3,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 436 sqft

Unit 0107 · Avail. now

$3,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 436 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1547 Clay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
yoga
car charging
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
cats allowed
on-site laundry
car charging
Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike. Crowning the hill, Huntington Park is heaven for dog-lovers and bookworms. Flex your meditation muscle at yoga class in Grace Cathedral, get the vintage vibe at the tiki-themed Tonga Room or unwind with a cocktail at divey favorite, the Hyde Out. Life in Nob Hill is pretty golden.

Keep calm and move into this classic Nob Hill home. It’s a haven of tranquility that rises above the downtown bustle. Just uphill from FiDi, Union Square, and Chinatown, this uplifting apartment feels far from the madding crowd. Efficient appliances and electric vehicle charging make this super central apartment a marvel of domestic innovation.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Cats
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 Clay have any available units?
1547 Clay has 2 units available starting at $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 Clay have?
Some of 1547 Clay's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 Clay currently offering any rent specials?
1547 Clay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 Clay pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 Clay is pet friendly.
Does 1547 Clay offer parking?
No, 1547 Clay does not offer parking.
Does 1547 Clay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1547 Clay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 Clay have a pool?
No, 1547 Clay does not have a pool.
Does 1547 Clay have accessible units?
No, 1547 Clay does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 Clay have units with dishwashers?
No, 1547 Clay does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

