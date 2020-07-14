609 Ashbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Haight Street evokes a certain tie-dyed nostalgia. Guitar music warbles from street corners, herbal aromas waft, and flower-power murals light up the scene. Groove to a jazz soundtrack at Club Deluxe, browse Amoeba’s epic music collection, picnic in Golden Gate Park, or wander with no destination in mind. Haight has always been about the journey.



Live at San Francisco’s most legendary intersection – Haight and Ashbury. Big bay windows will welcome you home to this iconic corner. Bright and airy floor plan, shiny new appliances and comfortable layout may make this apartment a groovy place to stay in, turn on and tune out, or just relax with your drum circle buddies.



