609 Ashbury
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:05 PM

609 Ashbury

609 Ashbury St · (415) 630-6523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 Ashbury St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Haight Ashbury

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 609 Ashbury.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Haight Street evokes a certain tie-dyed nostalgia. Guitar music warbles from street corners, herbal aromas waft, and flower-power murals light up the scene. Groove to a jazz soundtrack at Club Deluxe, browse Amoeba’s epic music collection, picnic in Golden Gate Park, or wander with no destination in mind. Haight has always been about the journey.

Live at San Francisco’s most legendary intersection – Haight and Ashbury. Big bay windows will welcome you home to this iconic corner. Bright and airy floor plan, shiny new appliances and comfortable layout may make this apartment a groovy place to stay in, turn on and tune out, or just relax with your drum circle buddies.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Our classic properties c

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Ashbury have any available units?
609 Ashbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Ashbury have?
Some of 609 Ashbury's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Ashbury currently offering any rent specials?
609 Ashbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Ashbury pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Ashbury is pet friendly.
Does 609 Ashbury offer parking?
No, 609 Ashbury does not offer parking.
Does 609 Ashbury have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Ashbury offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Ashbury have a pool?
No, 609 Ashbury does not have a pool.
Does 609 Ashbury have accessible units?
No, 609 Ashbury does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Ashbury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Ashbury has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

