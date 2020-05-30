All apartments in San Francisco
565 Linden Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

565 Linden Street

565 Linden Street · (415) 515-4329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

565 Linden Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 565 Linden Street · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Prime Hayes Valley Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, Fireplace– MUST SEE! PROGRESSIVE - Prime Hayes Valley Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, Fireplace– MUST SEE! PROGRESSIVE

Live a hip Hayes Valley lifestyle in the lively and centrally located part of the city! Steps away from Hayes Street boutique shops, gourmet dining, SF Opera and Symphony. Easy access to Octavia Corridor, freeways and public transportation at your front door!

Fabulous 1 bedroom / 1 bath + Bonus Room single family home w/ perfectly preserved period charm as well as modern finishes. In the heart of Hayes Valley yet tucked away on a quiet street. Great layout, spacious rooms, and an abundance of natural daylight! This handsome home has it all! A traditional floor plan, stunning period details, working fireplace, a contemporary kitchen, back yard, 2 car side by side garage, and washer/dryer!

Enter this 1931 Marina Style home into a formal foyer which opens up to the spacious living room which contains gorgeous parquet floors, designer lighting and working gas fireplace. Tons of daylight through almost floor to ceiling bay windows. Adjacent one will find small dining area and a kitchen with custom wood cabinets, granite counters, gas stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave.

Large bedroom is in the back of this residence with direct access to recently renovated bathroom with shower over tub. Bathroom can also be accessed off common rooms.
The garage level of this home contains bonus room overlooking the back yard as well as 2 car side by side garage parking, tons of storage and washer / dryer.

Rent $4,995/month
Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent
12 month minimum lease
Pet negotiable with extra deposit
Ready for move in
Tenant pays all utilities
No smoking

For a private or virtual showing please call / text 415 680 7546 or reply to this ad

LOCATION: 565 Linden Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

CA DRE License #01905856.
Progressive Property Group, Inc.

(RLNE3971018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Linden Street have any available units?
565 Linden Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 Linden Street have?
Some of 565 Linden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
565 Linden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Linden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 565 Linden Street is pet friendly.
Does 565 Linden Street offer parking?
Yes, 565 Linden Street does offer parking.
Does 565 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 565 Linden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 565 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 565 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 565 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 Linden Street has units with dishwashers.
