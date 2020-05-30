565 Linden Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Prime Hayes Valley Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, Fireplace– MUST SEE! PROGRESSIVE - Prime Hayes Valley Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, Fireplace– MUST SEE! PROGRESSIVE



Live a hip Hayes Valley lifestyle in the lively and centrally located part of the city! Steps away from Hayes Street boutique shops, gourmet dining, SF Opera and Symphony. Easy access to Octavia Corridor, freeways and public transportation at your front door!



Fabulous 1 bedroom / 1 bath + Bonus Room single family home w/ perfectly preserved period charm as well as modern finishes. In the heart of Hayes Valley yet tucked away on a quiet street. Great layout, spacious rooms, and an abundance of natural daylight! This handsome home has it all! A traditional floor plan, stunning period details, working fireplace, a contemporary kitchen, back yard, 2 car side by side garage, and washer/dryer!



Enter this 1931 Marina Style home into a formal foyer which opens up to the spacious living room which contains gorgeous parquet floors, designer lighting and working gas fireplace. Tons of daylight through almost floor to ceiling bay windows. Adjacent one will find small dining area and a kitchen with custom wood cabinets, granite counters, gas stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave.



Large bedroom is in the back of this residence with direct access to recently renovated bathroom with shower over tub. Bathroom can also be accessed off common rooms.

The garage level of this home contains bonus room overlooking the back yard as well as 2 car side by side garage parking, tons of storage and washer / dryer.



Rent $4,995/month

Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent

12 month minimum lease

Pet negotiable with extra deposit

Ready for move in

Tenant pays all utilities

No smoking



For a private or virtual showing please call / text 415 680 7546 or reply to this ad



LOCATION: 565 Linden Street, San Francisco, CA 94102



CA DRE License #01905856.

Progressive Property Group, Inc.



(RLNE3971018)