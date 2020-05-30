Amenities
Live a hip Hayes Valley lifestyle in the lively and centrally located part of the city! Steps away from Hayes Street boutique shops, gourmet dining, SF Opera and Symphony. Easy access to Octavia Corridor, freeways and public transportation at your front door!
Fabulous 1 bedroom / 1 bath + Bonus Room single family home w/ perfectly preserved period charm as well as modern finishes. In the heart of Hayes Valley yet tucked away on a quiet street. Great layout, spacious rooms, and an abundance of natural daylight! This handsome home has it all! A traditional floor plan, stunning period details, working fireplace, a contemporary kitchen, back yard, 2 car side by side garage, and washer/dryer!
Enter this 1931 Marina Style home into a formal foyer which opens up to the spacious living room which contains gorgeous parquet floors, designer lighting and working gas fireplace. Tons of daylight through almost floor to ceiling bay windows. Adjacent one will find small dining area and a kitchen with custom wood cabinets, granite counters, gas stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave.
Large bedroom is in the back of this residence with direct access to recently renovated bathroom with shower over tub. Bathroom can also be accessed off common rooms.
The garage level of this home contains bonus room overlooking the back yard as well as 2 car side by side garage parking, tons of storage and washer / dryer.
Rent $4,995/month
Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent
12 month minimum lease
Pet negotiable with extra deposit
Ready for move in
Tenant pays all utilities
No smoking
For a private or virtual showing please call / text 415 680 7546 or reply to this ad
LOCATION: 565 Linden Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
