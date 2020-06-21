554 Bright Street

Amenities
CHARMING 3bd/1ba Single Family Home with Great Views! - PROPERTY FEATURES:
-3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom
-Bonus room great for home-office, additional bedroom or playroom
-Wood burning fireplace in the family room
-Galley kitchen with freestanding stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal
-Separate dining area
-Washer/dryer in Garage
-New paint in all rooms
-Refinished hard wood flooring throughout
-Very Spacious 2-car attached garage with tons of room for storage
-Great Backyard Area
LOCATION FEATURES:
-Great location - short distance to San Francisco State and San Francisco City College!
-Easy access to Highway 280
-1-year min. lease term
-Rent: $4,250
-Security Deposit: $4,250
-Rent does not include utilities
Contact Exclusive Agent:
Rachid Atie
(650) 398 0287
rratie@scpropsm.com
DRE #02095614
