554 Bright Street

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

CHARMING 3bd/1ba Single Family Home with Great Views! - PROPERTY FEATURES:



-3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom

-Bonus room great for home-office, additional bedroom or playroom

-Wood burning fireplace in the family room

-Galley kitchen with freestanding stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal

-Separate dining area

-Washer/dryer in Garage

-New paint in all rooms

-Refinished hard wood flooring throughout

-Very Spacious 2-car attached garage with tons of room for storage

-Great Backyard Area



LOCATION FEATURES:



-Great location - short distance to San Francisco State and San Francisco City College!

-Easy access to Highway 280

-1-year min. lease term



-Rent: $4,250

-Security Deposit: $4,250

-Rent does not include utilities



Contact Exclusive Agent:

Rachid Atie

(650) 398 0287

rratie@scpropsm.com

DRE #02095614



(RLNE5828663)