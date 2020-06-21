All apartments in San Francisco
554 Bright Street

554 Bright Street · (650) 342-3030 ext. 223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

554 Bright Street, San Francisco, CA 94132
Ingleside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 554 Bright Street · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING 3bd/1ba Single Family Home with Great Views! - PROPERTY FEATURES:

-3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom
-Bonus room great for home-office, additional bedroom or playroom
-Wood burning fireplace in the family room
-Galley kitchen with freestanding stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal
-Separate dining area
-Washer/dryer in Garage
-New paint in all rooms
-Refinished hard wood flooring throughout
-Very Spacious 2-car attached garage with tons of room for storage
-Great Backyard Area

LOCATION FEATURES:

-Great location - short distance to San Francisco State and San Francisco City College!
-Easy access to Highway 280
-1-year min. lease term

-Rent: $4,250
-Security Deposit: $4,250
-Rent does not include utilities

Contact Exclusive Agent:
Rachid Atie
(650) 398 0287
rratie@scpropsm.com
DRE #02095614

(RLNE5828663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Bright Street have any available units?
554 Bright Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 Bright Street have?
Some of 554 Bright Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Bright Street currently offering any rent specials?
554 Bright Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Bright Street pet-friendly?
No, 554 Bright Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 554 Bright Street offer parking?
Yes, 554 Bright Street does offer parking.
Does 554 Bright Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 Bright Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Bright Street have a pool?
No, 554 Bright Street does not have a pool.
Does 554 Bright Street have accessible units?
No, 554 Bright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Bright Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 Bright Street has units with dishwashers.
