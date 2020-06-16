All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 550 Battery St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
550 Battery St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

550 Battery St.

550 Battery Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Northern Waterfront
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

550 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111
Northern Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
sauna
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
pool
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days.

I have more studios - 2 bedroom properties in the same building or same area for various prices.Please ask for more information.

Located just one block from Ferry Building/Farmers Market held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It is a great place to pick up organic products from local farmers and as well as flowers and regional favorites such as artisanal breads and cheeses. On summer Thursdays you can also enjoy free live music. You have a world of city experiences outside the front door, from the landscaped beauty of the waterfront to the historic aura of Jackson Square.

The unit located across the street from the palm-lined Embarcadero, an ideal setting for a morning run or evening stroll.

A pedestrian bridge provides a convenient connection to the Embarcadero Center, a unique downtown mall and office complex that offers a multitude of services and restaurants, including a movie theater.

Two minutes walking to the city best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and San franciscos hottest restaurants, swimming pool and tennis clubs. 8 minutes to the AT&T park, 12 minutes to the golden gate, 10 minutes to the Ghirardelli Square, 10 minutes to Fishermans Wharf, 12 min from the palace of fine arts There is a swimming pool , Gym, sauna and gym classes in the building for an extra charge (managed by an outside company).

The best location at a great price! Large studio suite is located right on Davis Ct.

* Luxurious studio suite with fully equipped kitchen.

* 512 Sq.ft [or] 48 M2

* See below for the pictures.

* 1 block walk to the water.

* Queen-sized bed and Queen sofa bed.

* Best location all over San Francisco.

* Starbucks and grocery store are next door.

* 2 min from restaurants and shopping center.

* View of the city from the bedroom and living room.

* Cable Television, DVD player, internet

Please E-mail To Book This Amazing Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Battery St. have any available units?
550 Battery St. has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Battery St. have?
Some of 550 Battery St.'s amenities include gym, pool, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Battery St. currently offering any rent specials?
550 Battery St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Battery St. pet-friendly?
No, 550 Battery St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 550 Battery St. offer parking?
No, 550 Battery St. does not offer parking.
Does 550 Battery St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Battery St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Battery St. have a pool?
Yes, 550 Battery St. has a pool.
Does 550 Battery St. have accessible units?
No, 550 Battery St. does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Battery St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Battery St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 550 Battery St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
11 Dolores
11 Dolores St
San Francisco, CA 94103
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
NEMA
8 10th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1440 Sutter
1440 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94102
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity