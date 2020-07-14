All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 520 Buchanan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
520 Buchanan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

520 Buchanan

520 Buchanan St · (415) 236-9827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Hayes Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

520 Buchanan St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0026 · Avail. now

$3,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0002 · Avail. now

$3,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 449 sqft

Unit 0014 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 520 Buchanan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
cats allowed
garage
parking
This beautiful blue building will catch your eye. This building rests in Hayes Valley, one of the city's trendiest neighborhoods. Gathering places like Chez Maman, Souvla and Biergarten nourish the area with a base for tasty exploration. Artsy boutiques, cute sidewalk cafes and packed bars bring the rest of the city out to play. Tree-lined streets give this city home a comfy suburban feel.

This freshly painted stunner has jaw dropping updates throughout. Hardwood floors, updated appliances and bright windows fill each unit. Laundry facilities and easy access to public transportation stops add to the convenience of this incredible home. The pet-friendly policy means you and your best friend found a place to relax together. Incredible updates free up time for leisurely walks to the dog park.
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordina

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Buchanan have any available units?
520 Buchanan has 3 units available starting at $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Buchanan have?
Some of 520 Buchanan's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Buchanan currently offering any rent specials?
520 Buchanan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Buchanan pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Buchanan is pet friendly.
Does 520 Buchanan offer parking?
Yes, 520 Buchanan offers parking.
Does 520 Buchanan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Buchanan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Buchanan have a pool?
No, 520 Buchanan does not have a pool.
Does 520 Buchanan have accessible units?
No, 520 Buchanan does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Buchanan have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Buchanan does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 520 Buchanan?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Argenta
1 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
Waterbend
5880 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
78 BUCHANAN
78 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1401 Jones
1401 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1290 20th Ave
1290 20th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
1656 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity