520 Buchanan

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry cats allowed garage parking

This beautiful blue building will catch your eye. This building rests in Hayes Valley, one of the city's trendiest neighborhoods. Gathering places like Chez Maman, Souvla and Biergarten nourish the area with a base for tasty exploration. Artsy boutiques, cute sidewalk cafes and packed bars bring the rest of the city out to play. Tree-lined streets give this city home a comfy suburban feel.



This freshly painted stunner has jaw dropping updates throughout. Hardwood floors, updated appliances and bright windows fill each unit. Laundry facilities and easy access to public transportation stops add to the convenience of this incredible home. The pet-friendly policy means you and your best friend found a place to relax together. Incredible updates free up time for leisurely walks to the dog park.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordina